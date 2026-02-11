Roundabout and street improvements, Idaho Falls seeks public feedback on upcoming road projects - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The city of Idaho Falls is seeking feedback on a planned roundabout and a proposed road improvement aimed at making Elm and Birch Streets safer for pedestrians and motorists.

Birch Street Roundabout

The planned roundabout at the intersection of Birch Street and South Boulevard will be the topic of an open house on Wednesday at the city’s Annex Building at 680 Park Avenue.

The open house will run from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., during which residents can learn more about the project and see how the future roundabout will affect vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

According to a news release from the city, the project is expected to start after the Fourth of July and be completed in the late fall of 2026 with significant changes to that stretch of road.

The map of the future layout of the intersection at North Ridge Avenue and South Boulevard shows that the intersection will be reduced in size, with the sidewalk extending south to better align with East 6th Street. Parking will also be added in the northern portion of Ridge Avenue to accommodate the business at that corner.

The planned roundabout at the intersection of Birch Street and South Boulevard. | Courtesy City of Idaho Falls

Part of the project is to remove some on-street parking near the intersection to assist in visibility for residents moving through the intersection.

The project will also include pedestrian improvements, including new crossings and shorter crossing distances for residents.

The release states that the city is seeking feedback and invites residents to attend the open house to learn more about the project.

Those unable to attend the open house are invited to send their comments to ifeng@idahofalls.gov. Comments are accepted until Feb. 16.

Elm Street Project

The city is also seeking feedback on proposed improvements to Elm Street, with construction planned for the summer of 2027.

The city has hosted information about this project in a virtual open house, where an outline of how the project will improve pedestrian and vehicle traffic is provided.

The project will incorporate Elm Street between The Northgate Mile and South Boulevard.

According to the website, the proposed project will rebuild the road to smooth dips and edges that make crossing the road less difficult for residents in wheelchairs, using strollers or on bicycles.

The purposed Elm Street Project where the city is seeking public input on the current plan. A finalized plan is expected in the spring. | Courtesy City of Idaho Falls

In addition to this, there will be curb extensions on three crossings, North Water, North Ridge and North Placer Avenues to aid wheelchairs and other residents who struggle with mobility challenges. The proposed improvements also aim to reduce the time residents spend crossing these intersections.

To assist students crossing Ridge Avenue, the project proposes relocating the rectangular rapid flashing beacon closer to Alturas International Academy Charter School.

The website states that a traffic study was conducted on the speed at which residents drive through the area near Alturas and found that 30 mph was the speed at which the majority traveled. The project aims to increase speed by implementing a dedicated school zone during student arrival and dismissal.

Feedback for this project is currently ongoing, with Feb. 15 as the final day for residents to submit comments.

According to the timeline, finalization of the design is expected to occur around spring, with construction to follow next summer.