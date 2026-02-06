School custodian who never complains is surprised for Feel Good Friday - East Idaho News

EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with Ashley and Ashley Outlet of Idaho Falls to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

We recently received a message about a school custodian who is making a difference. It said:

Curt Ward is the most humble and hardworking janitor in Idaho! Ucon Elementary loves Curt and we are so lucky to have him. He never complains about getting called into the boys bathroom to clean up this or that, he walks our halls and knows the kid’s names, and he helps in any way he can. Curt has gone through some serious health issues this past year and endured a serious car wreck this summer. He moves slowly and has to use a pick-up tool to grab garbage off the floor.

I would love for Curt to feel how much we love him and appreciate him! I volunteer at the school and he is not responsible for helping me BUT HE DOES! He will help set up tables, stay late to vacuum after an event, the list just goes on and on! He is one of the best people I know!

We decided to pay Curt a visit and surprise him for Feel Good Friday. Watch in the video player above!