Share Pocatello’s history: Community photo contest now open - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the City of Pocatello:

POCATELLO – The City of Pocatello, in coordination with the Historic Preservation Commission, is inviting the community to participate in a new history photo contest by submitting historic photos that capture Pocatello’s people, places, events, and neighborhoods.

The contest began Monday, Feb. 2, and will run through May 31, allowing time for entries to be submitted and shared with the community. Submitted photos must not be copyrighted or part of a museum or archival collection unless written permission from the rights holder is provided.

Community members are encouraged to dig through photo boxes, albums and family collections. City staff can also scan original photos at City Hall, 911 North 7th Avenue, for those who do not have digital copies.

The top three photos will be selected by the public based on Facebook likes and will each receive City of Pocatello swag. Selected images may also be featured on the City’s website, social media platforms, or in printed City materials, helping tell the story of Pocatello — The One and Only.

To submit a photo or learn more about the contest, visit:

pocatello.seamlessdocs.com/f/POCphotograph