Snowmobile drag racing event aims to bring families together at Driggs fairgrounds - East Idaho News

DRIGGS — Snowmobile racing is coming Teton County, and organizers say the event will be fun for the whole family.

The Teton County Fair Board will host its first-ever Snow Days Racing event on Saturday, Feb. 28, at the Driggs Fairground. The board says it wants to revive traditional drag racing while creating an affordable, family-friendly community gathering.

“This is something I just want families to come out to so badly,” said Maddi Strong, Fair Board vice chairwoman, “I would love nothing more than to bring communities together for this.”

The event will feature head-to-head snowmobile drag racing on a 100-foot straight track, with racers competing as fast as possible from start to finish. More than 30 racing classes are planned, including stock, improved, vintage, 200, and modified divisions, as well as a ‘Moms on Minis” division.

The event will be free for the public, while racers will pay a $10 entry fee per class entry. Strong said keeping the event affordable was a top priority.

“We want it to be cost-effective,” she said. “It won’t break the bank. Let’s keep this as family-friendly as possible.”

Racing activities are scheduled to run from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. A designated safety meeting will take place earlier, at 8 a.m., to ensure racers understand procedures and expectations.

Food trucks will also be on site offering barbecue, coffee, donuts, nachos and hot dogs.

Strong describes the experience of organizing this event as a “first-time rodeo,” but said the board is excited to see the community response.

Additional information on 2026 Snow Days Racing can be found on the Teton County Fairgrounds website. That’s also where you’ll find all race registration and vendor forms.