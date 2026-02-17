Snowmobilers across the globe raise $10,000 at annual event in Island Park - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Action Motor Sports.

ISLAND PARK – Snowmobilers from across the region gathered in Island Park last month for Out West Sled Fest.

The annual event is a celebration by sledders, for sledders that showcases the passion, creativity, and generosity of the mountain riding community. Hosted at Sawtelle Mountain Resort and supported by businesses throughout the Island Park community, the weekend delivered three days of riding, camaraderie, custom sled showcases, and fundraising for vital snowmobile-related causes.

One of the weekend’s standout highlights was the Deviant Ink Show and Shine, which drew nearly 100 custom snowmobiles; a testament to the innovation and craftsmanship within the sport.

Attendees also connected with industry-leading brands including Fox Shocks, Ice Age, EZ Lynk, Full Tilt Products, KLIM, Snowest, Thomas Factory Racing, and Deviant Ink, who were on site showcasing the latest gear and technology.

Beyond the snow, OWSF created memorable social experiences throughout the community. Festivities kicked off with the Welcome Social at Shotgun Bar, followed by group dinners at Lakeside Lodge. New for 2026, a VIP Dinner brought together professional riders and industry figures for an exclusive evening of conversation and connection.

Riders traveled from numerous states, Canada, and even Greenland to attend the event.

The Island Park Chamber of Commerce hosted their annual Winterfest event the same weekend. It gave sledders more reasons to come to the area and bring the whole family. Activities included fireworks, classic snowmobile show at Lakeside Lodge, sled parade to Trouthunter, bingo, and 120 youth snowmobile giveaway.

The weekend also served a greater purpose. Through multiple fundraising activities, including the popular Charity Casino Night, OWSF raised $10,000 to support snowmobile-related causes in the region, including the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center, Fugowee Snowmobile Club, and Avalanche Alliance to help promote rider education and backcountry safety.

“Events like Out West Sled Fest remind us why we love this sport so much,” said professional snowmobiler Dan Adams. “It’s not just about riding—it’s about the people, the creativity, and the commitment to giving back to the places we ride.”