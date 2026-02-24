 Soda, gelato and hot dogs galore. I worked at Fixxology for a day and here's what I learned - East Idaho News
Soda, gelato and hot dogs galore. I worked at Fixxology for a day and here’s what I learned

Jordan Wood

Jordan Wood, EastIdahoNews.com

EastIdahoNews.com is finding out what it takes to work at different jobs and today, I’m at Fixxology at 426 Farnsworth Way in Rigby.

Fixxology offers a variety of mixed drinks, gelato — Italian ice cream — and hot dogs.

I made one of my favorite drinks, “The Chick Magnet.” It’s a water-based bevarage with a flavor packet and sugar-free syrups. QuickFixx, one of the company’s most unique products, is a pouch with any of your favorite drink mixes in it.

The gelato featured Italian ice on the bottom and top, with Reeds Dairy ice cream in the middle, creating a blend of flavors.

I also made one of its famous “Mad Dog” hot dogs.

See how I did in the video above.

