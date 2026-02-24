Soda, gelato and hot dogs galore. I worked at Fixxology for a day and here's what I learned - East Idaho News

EastIdahoNews.com is finding out what it takes to work at different jobs and today, I’m at Fixxology at 426 Farnsworth Way in Rigby.

Fixxology offers a variety of mixed drinks, gelato — Italian ice cream — and hot dogs.

I made one of my favorite drinks, “The Chick Magnet.” It’s a water-based bevarage with a flavor packet and sugar-free syrups. QuickFixx, one of the company’s most unique products, is a pouch with any of your favorite drink mixes in it.

The gelato featured Italian ice on the bottom and top, with Reeds Dairy ice cream in the middle, creating a blend of flavors.

I also made one of its famous “Mad Dog” hot dogs.

See how I did in the video above.

Watch other Workin’ It videos here.