Southeast Idaho Public Health hosting free dental day - East Idaho News

POCATELLO – Children with limited access to dental care can get a free exam on Saturday.

Southeast Idaho Public Health is gearing up for its annual “Give Kids a Smile” event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It’s open to kids from preschool through eighth grade and can provide teeth cleanings and sealants. Those with cavities will be referred to an area dentist at no charge.

For some families, it’s the only day of the year they can receive critical dental healthcare.

“Every kid should be able to have a happy and a healthy smile,” said April Sluder, SIPH oral health program coordinator.

The most common oral disease found in children is tooth decay, according to Sluder. It can lead to problems with eating, as well as speech development and education.

The free dental day provides preventative and restorative care, as well as education on dental hygiene.

“The education that goes along with it … can help these families create healthy habits for years to come,” Sluder said.

The event, held every year for more than a decade, is a collaboration with the Idaho State University Dental Hygiene Department, Pocatello Family Dentistry, and area dentists.

Around 100 children will be treated during this time. Additional time slots will be filled if there are cancelations. To book an appointment or learn more, call Southeastern Idaho Public Health at (208) 239-5256.