‘Squatty Potty’ creator federally indicted for purchasing child pornography - East Idaho News

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) — The Utah man who created the “Squatty Potty” has been federally indicted for purchasing child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office (USAO) District of Utah, 50-year-old Robert Edwards of Ivins was indicted by a federal grand jury on Feb. 10 and arrested on Feb. 12. He faces one count of receipt of child pornography, and the USAO says he pleaded not guilty during an initial appearance and was remanded to the U.S. Marshal Service.

“Squatty Potty” is a tool that helps people use the bathroom “the way nature intended.” It was created by Robert “Bobby” and Judy Edwards and first gained widespread success after being pitched and landing a deal on “Shark Tank.” It also launched several ad campaigns that went viral online. In 2021, the Edwards sold the company to Aterian, Inc.

According to court documents, in March 2021, an FBI agent joined an online group known to trade CSAM. A user posted a Zoom meeting link, and when the agent entered the call, he found that participants were viewing CSAM during a stream.

An adult male was identified during the Zoom meeting, and investigators allegedly connected the account information to Edwards, who had joined the call from Puerto Vallarta.

While the investigation continued, in May 2025, FBI investigators learned that Edwards allegedly used his PayPal account to purchase CSAM. He had previously made several transactions with people convicted of CSAM offenses in other countries.

On Nov. 4, 2025, law enforcement seized and searched Edwards’ cell phone with a warrant. When he was supposed to unlock the phone, Edwards allegedly refused to cooperate, and the phone was locked due to too many failed attempts.

He agreed to speak with investigators and stated that he was the former owner of “Squatty Potty” but sold his business a few years ago and was living off the proceeds and Bitcoin. Documents say he disclosed a methamphetamine addiction to law enforcement and said he had recently been released from rehabilitation.

Edwards denied viewing CSAM and invoked his right to counsel.

When officers gained access to Edwards’ phone, they discovered several files of CSAM. Additional devices recovered from Edwards’ residence and vehicle also allegedly contained CSAM depicting young children and evidence that he had purchased the files from someone on Telegram.

According to the USAO, Edwards’ detention hearing is set for March 2, 2026, at 10 a.m. in St. George. Assistant United States Attorney Christopher Burton is prosecuting, and the FBI Salt Lake City Field Office, St. George Resident Agency is investigating.

The investigation was conducted as part of Project Safe Childhood, which is an initiative that was launched in 2006 to “combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.”