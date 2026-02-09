Teton man arrested after allegedly aiming gun at repossession agents trying to take a tractor - East Idaho News

TETON — A 45-year-old man is facing two felony charges after he allegedly aimed a shotgun at two repossession agents trying to take a tractor.

According to court documents, one of the repossession employees had called the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office at around 8 p.m. Jan. 25 after the incident.

He told deputies that he was at Cade Carter’s property to do a repossession of a John Deere tractor when Carter had aimed a shotgun at him and another repossession agent.

The documents state that while the deputy was speaking with the repossession agents on the phone, Carter came out of his shop with a shotgun and aimed it at the victims.

A fight later occurred, during which one of the agents managed to disarm Carter and leave his property.

‘You’re not taking my tractors’

The deputy made contact with the employees a moment later and obtained a statement, which began with the two employees disconnecting a piece of equipment from the tractor when Carter came out of his shop.

The agents spoke with Carter about why they were there, and one of the agents told the deputy that Carter later exited his shop carrying a shotgun.

One of the agents was seated inside the tractor when Carter stood in front of the machine and allegedly aimed the gun at him.

The agent closest to Carter told him they were there for a repossession when the shotgun was aimed at him.

The document states Carter told that agent, “F*** you, you’re not taking my tractors. I’ll blow your f****** head off, I’ll f****** kill you.”

The agent inside the tractor opened the door and said Carter aimed the shotgun upward.

The closer agent to Carter said he grabbed the barrel of the shotgun and disarmed Carter.

Carter was taken into custody and booked into the Fremont County Jail with two felony counts of aggravated assault.

He is scheduled to appear before Magistrate Judge Faren Eddins at 1 p.m. on Feb. 25 for a preliminary hearing.

Though Carter has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty. If he is found guilty, he faces up to 10 years in prison and or a fine of $10,000.