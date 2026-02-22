'The player comes first': Rexburg's new youth hockey organization takes off in first season - East Idaho News

REXBURG — A new youth hockey league in Rexburg is giving local families a chance to learn and play the sport close to home.

The Rexburg Youth Hockey Association, now in its first season, was created alongside the opening of The Neutral Zone, Rexburg’s new indoor ice rink.

Co-founders Cody Andrews and Tim Swearingen say the program is already growing quickly and helping introduce dozens of kids to hockey for the first time. Both of them have children who play in the league.

The victorious Rexburg Wildcats after winning the Grizz Cup in Salt Lake City. RYHA co-founders Cody Andrews, at top right, and Tim Swearingen, top left, are in the photo. | Courtesy Cody Andrews

Casual and competitive

Currently, the RYHA offers two programs between October and March. A “house” league for beginners currently has 52 participants, ages 3 to 18, and is designed to teach the basics of hockey to new players.

The travel program has 26 players, ages 7 to 16. These teams, called the Rexburg Wildcats, compete against other youth hockey teams in Idaho, Utah and Wyoming. Despite being a new program, the Wildcats teams have already won tournaments.

“We’ve had some good success this first season,” said Andrews. “A couple weeks ago, our 12-U team (for players ages 10 to 12) won the Grizz Cup down in Salt Lake. And our 10-U (for players ages 8 to 10) was just over in Pinedale, Wyoming, last weekend, and they won that championship.”

The 2026-2027 season will run from October to March, with enrollment opening sometime open in mid- to late-summer 2026. Participants can register through the RYHA’s official website. Andrews and Swearingen say they expect to draw more players from the upper valley area in the coming year, including Rexburg, Sugar City, St. Anthony, Burton and Ashton.

Two teammates on the ice at the Rexburg Youth Hockey Association in Rexburg. | Courtesy Cody Andrews

Giving opportunity to the upper valley

Andrews currently serves as the league’s president, with Swearingen as vice president. They serve on a board with four other community members to tackle all the challenges that come with a growing youth hockey league.

“We all have our day jobs,” said Swearingen. “Just to get (the association) up and running was a significant lift, but we pooled our resources and kept our eye on the prize, keeping our focus on the mission of trying to provide an opportunity for players in the area.”

The league is run as a 501c3 nonprofit organization and is supported by volunteers, sponsors and grants. It works under the rules of USA Hockey, the national organization that oversees youth hockey. All coaches and volunteers must complete training and background checks through USA Hockey to ensure safety.

One of the league’s goals is to keep hockey affordable. Hockey equipment can be expensive, but the association offers rental gear for about $25 per season after a refundable deposit. Families must still provide a helmet, stick, neck guard and skates, but most other gear can be rented.

The house league costs $350 for the six-month season, during which players practice twice a week. The travel program costs more, at $850 per season, because players receive more ice time and compete in tournaments.

Teaching discipline, teamwork and perseverance

Both Andrews and Swearingen said hockey teaches important life skills. Swearingen, who grew up playing hockey in Michigan, said the sport helps kids learn discipline, teamwork and perseverance.

“The unique thing about hockey is it’s so fast,” said Swearingen. “It’s played on metal edges, and people are actively trying to make contact with you while chasing a little puck. There’s the physical toughness of football, and there’s the foot-speed and hand-eye coordination of baseball, and then you have the offsides and similar plays of offense-versus-defensive of soccer. And then you have boxing out, rebounding and setting plays like in basketball.”

Andrews said the program focuses on helping kids grow — not just as athletes, but as people.

“I grew up playing hockey and had family, uncles and grandparents, who played hockey. And so, it was a family thing.” Andrews said. “We’re in it to help the kids, and that means the player comes first.”

“It’s been a great opportunity for the community,” Swearingen said. “We’re excited to see where it goes from here.”

Learn more about the Rexburg Youth Hockey Association RYHA website, or on Facebook and Instagram.