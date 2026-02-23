This 'super cuddlely love bug' is our Pet of the Week - East Idaho News

Timber, a 3-year-old hound mix, is our Pet of the Week.

A Snake River Animal Shelter employee describes him as a “super cuddlely love bug as soon as he gets comfortable.”

Timber’s favorite thing to do is go camping, ride in a UTV and sit next to a campfire. His favorite snack is hot dogs.

To meet Timber, stopy by the shelter at 3000 Lindsay Boulevard in Idaho Falls during regular business hours. It’s open from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. It closes at 5 p.m. on Saturday. You can also visit the website or call (208) 523-4219.