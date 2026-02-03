TMZ receives alleged ransom note demanding millions in Bitcoin for release of Nancy Guthrie - East Idaho News

LOS ANGELES, California — TMZ says it has received an alleged ransom note demanding millions of dollars in Bitcoin for the release of Nancy Guthrie, the missing mother of “Today” show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie.

According to the outlet, the note arrived Tuesday morning and instructed that a substantial amount of cryptocurrency be sent to a specific Bitcoin address, which TMZ confirmed is legitimate.

The message reportedly included a deadline and an implied threat if the demands are not met.

The alleged note also referenced an item the sender claims was damaged at Guthrie’s Tucson-area home.

TMZ forwarded the information to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.

“We are aware of reports circulating about possible ransom note(s) regarding the investigation into Nancy Guthrie,” the department said in a statement posted on X. “We are taking all tips and leads very seriously. Anything that comes in goes directly to our detectives, who are coordinating with the FBI.”

Nancy Guthrie was last seen Saturday night at her home in the Tucson area, where she lived alone and was reported missing Sunday. Someone at church called a family member to say Guthrie wasn’t there, leading family to search her home and then call 911, Nanos said.

Nancy Guthrie has limited mobility, and officials do not believe she left on her own. Nanos said she is of sound mind.

Nanos said investigators took samples they hope will provide at least part of a DNA profile, KVOA reported.

Searchers used drones and search dogs and were supported by volunteers and Border Patrol. The homicide team was also involved, Nanos said Sunday. The FBI has offered to help, sheriff’s department spokesperson Angelica Carrillo said.