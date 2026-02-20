Tractor drive and weld-off competition culminate weeklong Rigby FFA celebration - East Idaho News

RIGBY – More than a dozen tractors were seen driving through Rigby Thursday morning.

The tractors left Ace Hardware at 201 South State Street around 7:45 a.m. A Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office vehicle led the procession about a mile and a half to Rigby High School, where the drivers parked in front of the Technology building.

The tractor drive — a partnership between Rigby Future Farmers of America, Ace Hardware, Broulim’s Fresh Foods and C & B Operations, a John Deere dealer in Idaho Falls — was part of National FFA Week.

In a conversation with EastIdahoNews.com, RHS Agriculture educator and FFA advisor Lex Godfrey says the purpose of the weeklong event is to pay tribute to ag producers and students.

“As our community is increasing in urbanization, we’re seeing a need to educate and raise awareness about agriculture and about the work that goes on behind the scenes to put food on our plates,” Godfrey explains.

National FFA Week is Feb. 21-28 in 2026, according to its website. Local chapters typically hold their own celebrations.

The Rigby celebration kicked off on Tuesday with a pancake breakfast for the high school’s entire student body. On Wednesday, a busload of students visited the Idaho Falls Humanitarian Center for a three hour service project.

The FFA chapter’s 10th annual Weld-Off tournament and appreciation luncheon took place on Thursday afternoon to conclude the festivities.

“We have a strong welding program that’s received recognition on a state and national level,” says Godfrey. “These students will pit their skills against each other.”

Norco Inc., Rexburg U.S. Welding Supply, Platinum Fabrication in Burley and Lincoln and Miller Welders sponsored and judged the Weld-Off. They also provided prizes for the winners. Watch highlights of the tractor drive and weld-off in the video above.

Old tractor on display inside Rigby High School’s Technology building, where the Rigby FFA students have class. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

FFA is designed to provide skill-building and leadership opportunities for the ag industry or any career path. Godfrey says more than 600 students are enrolled in Rigby High School’s agriculture education program.

Rigby High School Junior Jasper Wasyoow has been a member of Rigby FFA for three years, and he says it’s been an “amazing” experience to celebrate National FFA Week and to be involved in the program.

“I’ve loved this week. I feel like I’ve been … welcomed here and that everyone (involved) cares about who I am and respects me,” Jasper says.

He says an advisor introduced him to FFA during his freshman year. When asked what he’s learned through his participation, he cites his abilities as a public speaker.

“I’ve grown as a person. It’s helped me see that I do have a voice … and that my voice matters,” says Jasper.

After graduation, Jasper says he’s planning to become an FFA advisor.

Kalli Smith and Ella Dixon have also been part of the group for several years and cite similar increases in self-confidence through their experiences. While Kalli is also looking to pursue a career in FFA, Ella has her sights on something in the medical field.

They say FFA is about so much more than agriculture, and helps students prepare for any career. Ella hopes it becomes a bigger part of extracurricular activities in the future.

“Rigby High School is very sports focused … and the ag side kind of gets separated,” Ella says. “It needs to be more in sync with how Idaho runs.”

Regardless of the path students end up taking, Godfrey says “skills matter” and the things they learn in FFA will prepare them to “step into leadership roles” and “make decisions that will bless them, their families and their communities.”