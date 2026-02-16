Utah girl, mother die in apparent murder-suicide at Las Vegas hotel, police say - East Idaho News

LAS VEGAS (KSL.com) — A preteen Utah girl and her mother were found dead Sunday inside a hotel room in Las Vegas in what authorities are investigating as an apparent murder-suicide, police and community officials said Monday.

Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded Sunday to a hotel near West Flamingo Road and South Valley View Boulevard for a welfare check after the pair failed to arrive at a scheduled cheer competition and could not be contacted, according to police.

When officers made entry into the room, they located two people deceased. Preliminary information from investigators indicates the mother shot her daughter before turning the gun on herself. A note was recovered from the room, police said. Authorities have not released details about its contents.

Utah Xtreme Cheer, a competitive cheer organization based in Utah, confirmed Sunday night that one of its athletes had died.

“With the heaviest hearts, we share the devastating news that our sweet athlete Addi has passed away,” the organization wrote in a Facebook post. “We are completely heartbroken. No words do the situation justice. She was so beyond loved, and she will always be a part of the UXC family.”

Earlier Sunday, the organization had posted that the athlete and her mother were missing after they did not arrive at competition and could not be reached, stating that police had been contacted.

Utah Fusion All-Stars also identified the athlete who died as Addi, writing on social media that she “was absolutely loved in our gym” and “will always be remembered for her sweet smile and light that she brought to her teams.”

The Utah Cinderella Pageant expressed condolences to the family, saying Addi’s “bright smile and kindness will never be forgotten.”

Police said the investigation remains ongoing. No additional details have been released.