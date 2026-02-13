Utah police seek ‘Poopy Bandits’ who trashed Latter-day Saints church - East Idaho News

SPRINGVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — The Springville Police Department says they are searching for “Poopy Bandits” after three juveniles caused a mess in a Latter-day Saints church and left a “biohazard situation.”

According to the police department, on Thursday evening, three juveniles broke into the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 1200 West and 900 South. Church members discovered three juveniles throwing water bottles and hymn books around the chapel.

The department said that the juveniles “also left behind a biohazard situation on the carpet and pulpit that the cleaning crew will never forget.”

Springville Police Department

Additionally, law enforcement suspects that the young boys are also responsible for an assault at the McDonald’s on 400 South. They allegedly punched a 12-year-old and tried to steal their motorized scooter.

Anyone with information is asked to call Springville Police Department’s non-emergency line at (801) 489-0421 and ask for Officer Lewis.