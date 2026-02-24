Violins find new life through community art project - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Twenty-five unplayable violins have been transformed into works of art as a part of the Painted Violin Project, a collaboration between the Idaho State Civic Symphony and the Pocatello Arts Center.

The project invited artists of all skill levels across the community to create something beautiful with whichever media the artists choose, ranging from acrylics, oils, gold foil, and mixed media. Each violin is joined by a card explaining the artist’s theme, inspiration and personal background.

The repurposed violins debuted Feb. 6, allowing the community to view and vote on their favorite project.

The violins’ designs vary. One resembles delicate blue and white fine China patterns. Another features a swan surrounded by autumn leaves. One of the instruments has a dragon whose fire extends to the tailpiece.

The artists range from high school students, teachers and Idaho State University students.

Elissa Novy, a representative from the Idaho State Civic Symphony, said the projects align closely to the mission of the organization.

“We offer music and music education to everyone in the community, from young guys to senior citizens,” Novy said. “This is an extension of our mission, to foster a lifelong love of the arts and of music in the community.”

The violins are open for bidding, with proceeds going directly to education outreach programs for music. Funds that are raised will support scholarships for the Idaho State Civic Symphony Youth Orchestra, a group that is composed of advanced student musicians as well as instructional efforts in the middle and high schools throughout the area.

Novy said the response from the participating artists has been overwhelmingly positive.

“Every artist I talked to when I picked up the violins said, ‘This was a lot of fun. I want to do this again. Let me know when you do this again,'” she said.

The Painted Violin Project also highlights collaboration within the local arts community. Paige Weber, representing the art center, said partnerships like this strengthen both organizations.

“I love that we are doing a partnership, because it gets us in front of new people and it makes us stronger for sure,” Weber said.

The violins will next travel to Gate City Coffee for the March 6 First Friday Art Walk. The final auction will be held in conjunction with the Pops Concert on March 20.

Special guest artist Bad Snacks will perform with the symphony during the concert.

“Art is enriching for people’s lives. Whether they’re a viewer or participant, it offers community.” Weber said.

Click here for more details.