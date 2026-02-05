WATCH LIVE: Sheriff holds news conference with latest details on Nancy Guthrie disappearance - East Idaho News

TUCSON, Arizona — The Pima County Sheriff’s Office is holding a news conference Thursday morning to discuss the latest developments in the search for Nancy Guthrie.

The mother of “Today” show anchor Savannah Guthrie was last seen Saturday night, when she was dropped off at her Tucson home by family after having dinner with them in Tucson. She was reported missing about 14 hours later on Sunday after she didn’t show up at a church.

At least three media organizations have reported receiving purported ransom notes that they handed over to investigators. The sheriff’s department has said it was taking the notes and other tips seriously but declined to comment further.

The family posted a video plea to the abductor on Instagram Wednesday evening in which Savannah Guthrie said her family is ready to talk but wants proof that Nancy Guthrie is still alive.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. MST. Watch in the video player above.