Step inside the new million-gallon Idaho Falls water tower - East Idaho News

INSIDE THE TOWER

Step inside the new million-gallon Idaho Falls water tower

Nate Eaton

A look inside the Idaho Falls water tower. | Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com. Videographer: Jordan Wood, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — The new Idaho Falls water tower has been quietly doing its job for just over a month, but hardly anyone has seen inside the structure – until now.

The modern tower holds 1 million gallons of water, double the capacity of the old tower. It was designed to support city growth and includes heating, ventilation, and color-changing lighting capabilities that can illuminate the city skyline in everything from red, white and blue to bright pink.

To give EastIdahoNews.com a look inside, Idaho Falls Mayor Lisa Burtenshaw met up with reporter Nate Eaton. She didn’t just volunteer to climb all 160 steps to the top – she challenged him to a race!

Check out the video in the player above.

