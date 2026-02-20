We make $180K and are almost debt-free. So why does my husband want to keep the car loans? - East Idaho News

Dear Dave,

My husband and I make $180,000 a year combined. Right now, we’re working on our debt snowball. We’re almost debt-free except for our home, but we still have a little bit left on two car payments and some credit card debt. He wants to get rid of the credit card debt, but he doesn’t seem to mind having car payments. I’m not sure I understand why he feels this way, and I’m a little worried he might lose interest in paying off debt once the credit cards are gone.

Keri

Dear Keri,

To be honest, I’m not sure I understand his thinking either. They’re both debt payments, and you’re being charged interest on both of them. The only difference I can see is that one’s attached to a car and one’s not. It makes about as much sense as saying you like Visa better than MasterCard.

Even if he has some strange hang-up about car depreciation, that argument doesn’t hold water, either. Cars go down in value whether you borrow money to buy them or not. A $30,000 vehicle will be worth half that in just a few years, no matter what you do. And car payments won’t keep it from depreciating, or slow the rate of depreciation.

You know, sometimes people just get burned out and tired of paying the price to become debt-free. I’ve seen it happen several times when folks have been working at it for a while, and they start to feel like they’re never going to get there. What if you two sit down, and have a detailed talk about why he feels this way? See if you can find out why he feels the way he does about car payments, and where the root of the problem really lies.

Keri, this guy has been right with you on the journey to get out of debt, and gain control of your finances up until now. That tells me he’s disciplined, and that he’s willing to pay a price for things that are important to him. He may just need some encouragement and support. So, try reminding him how far you’ve come together. Remind him how close you are to winning, and how much you love and respect him for being part of it all.

You two can do this!

— Dave