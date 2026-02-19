'We want ICE abolished': Hundreds of students walk out of classes in protest against ICE - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A couple of hundred students from Idaho Falls School District 91 walked out of classes Thursday afternoon in protest of action by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement across the country.

The walkout was a student-planned event, and not organized by District 91, according to district spokeswoman Maren Archibald.

“Students do retain First Amendment rights; however, those rights do not extend to conduct that disrupts the educational process or interferes with instruction,” according to a statement released by Archibald. “Maintaining a safe, orderly, and focused learning environment for all students remains our priority. Building principals will support staff in maintaining student safety while students are on campus. Principals will also assist staff in responding to any situations that may arise.”

A group of students walking across Broadway Street with signs stating “Long live Mexico” and USA was founded by immigrants.” | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

The release states that students who leave campus without prior approval will be recorded as unexcused absences.

EastIdahoNews.com spoke with 16-year-old Addison Perez, a freshman student at Skyline High School, who organized the walkout at Skyline High School and Compass Academy.

Skyline Freshman Addison Perez, organizer of the protest, and her mother, Lenna Kilpatrick, at the Broadway Street Bridge. Students from Idaho Falls School District 91 walked out of classes on Thursday in protest of ICE. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

The walkout began at 12:20 p.m., and over 100 students walked from Skyline High School to the Broadway Street Bridge. Students from Compass Academy and Idaho Falls High School also drove to the bridge in support of the walkout.

Hundreds of students walked out of classes Thursday in protest against ICE holding signs with denouncing President Donald Trump and ICE. | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

Perez said the reason why many of her classmates decided to walk out of school in protest of ICE was the belief that families should not be separated.

“Myself, I’m Hispanic, my grandfather came from Mexico, and that’s important to me to not forget where my family came from,” Perez said.

Perez’s mother, Lanna Kilpatrick, said she is proud of her daughter for organizing the walkout and wasn’t expecting so many students at the bridge.

“She’s using her voice, and these kids have the right to use their voice and stand up for what they believe in,” Kilpatrick said.

Multiple students waving signs and holding Mexico’s Flag cheer to other students on the Broadway Street Bridge while in the back of a pickup truck. | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

Kilpatrick said students walked out at 12:20 p.m. because it aligned with the end of the lunch period, minimizing interruptions to the school before 4th period classes began.

Two students from Idaho Falls High School drove down in support of the walkout. Sophomore Tula Sulcer and freshman Aubree Kursh told EastIdahoNews.com that they want to see change and see President Donald Trump out of office.

Idaho Falls High School Sophomore Tula Sulcer (right) and Freshman Aubree Kersh (left) at the student walkout against ICE on Thursday. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

“We want ICE abolished,” Kursh said.

A senior at Skyline, Wendy Navarro, said she was surprised to see so many of her classmates come out in support of opposing ICE.

Senior Wendy Navarro (middle) standing with her classmates from Skyline High School holding signs criticizing ICE and Mexican flags. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

“A lot of parents (of the Hispanic students) can’t speak up for themselves, so their children come and do it for those who can’t,” Navarro said. “I’m really glad to see so many Skyline kids came out as (that’s where) so much of the culture is from.”

