Wet and windy conditions headed through east Idaho this week - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Wet and windy conditions are headed to east Idaho this week, according to the National Weather Service in Pocatello.

In a phone conversation Sunday morning, meteorologist John Keyes told EastIdahoNews.com that Monday’s forecast will be mild with breezy conditions and daytime temperatures in the 40s for most of the Snake River Plain.

A storm system with a mix of rain and snow is expected to hit the area sometime after midnight early Tuesday and continue through Wednesday afternoon. Keyes says most of the population in the Interstate 15/U.S. Highway 20 corridor from Pocatello and American Falls to Rexburg and St. Anthony will see rain.

“A good chunk of the Snake Plain is going to see under a tenth of an inch of precipitation,” Keyes says.

In the lower valleys where snow is more likely — including the Teton Valley, Island Park, Soda Springs, Bear Lake, Malad and McCammon — a total of a quarter- to half-inch of moisture is expected.

“Ninety percent of that will be rain. There might be a little bit of snow mixed in with that. Any major accumulating snow is going to be above 7,500 feet,” says Keyes.

Lower mountainous areas in the backcountry, such as Soda Springs and Lava Hot Springs, may get up to 2 inches of snow. The highest elevations could get between 4 and 10 inches of snow.

Areas in and around Island Park and Driggs will get a mix of rain and snow during that time, with snowfall ranging from 1 to 3 inches.

“If you’re headed over the passes on this side of the state during that two-day period — Pine Creek Pass will get about 3 to 5 inches, 2 to 5 inches if you’re headed up into Montana going over Targhee or Raynolds Pass,” says Keyes. “Going over into Emigration Summit in the Bear River Range might get you 3 to 6 inches of snow.”

During that same period, Tuesday and Wednesday, Keyes says it will be windy everywhere in east Idaho. Wind gusts will range from 30-50 mph, depending on the location. Daytime temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s.

Looking at the rest of the week, Keyes says there may be some passing showers in the mountains. Light showers may hover over east Idaho on Friday and Saturday, but Keyes says most of the area will experience dry conditions.

“Friday is another windy day,” says Keyes. “Friday could potentially be as windy as Wednesday. We’ll have to see how that pans out.”

Keyes anticipates temperatures in the valley on Thursday, Friday and Saturday ranging from 45 to 55 degrees Fahrenheit.

The latest road conditions and closures are available on the Idaho Transportation Department’s Idaho 511 website. Live traffic cams and a complete seven-day forecast in your area are available here.