What to do if you accidentally take your medication twice - East Idaho News

Have a medical-related question you've always wanted answered? The doctors at Mountain View Hospital and Idaho Falls Community Hospital are here to help! Email your "Ask the Doctor" questions to news@eastidahonews.com and they might end up in our weekly column.

IDAHO FALLS (Mountain View Hospital) — You take your morning pills, get distracted, and half an hour later, you can’t remember if you already took them. So you take them again, just to be safe.

If you regularly take medications, this exact scenario is likely to happen at some point. Oftentimes, an extra dose is not dangerous. However, some medications can cause serious problems, and the safest move is to act quickly and get the right advice.

First, stay calm and figure out exactly what you took. Write down the medication name and strength, how much you took, and the times you took it. Then call for guidance right away. Poison Control is a good first call and is available 24/7 at 1-800-222-1222. You can also call your pharmacist or doctor’s office if that’s faster.

Be especially cautious with diabetes medications, blood thinners, heart and blood pressure medications, and sedatives, sleep meds, opioids, or anti-anxiety medications. Don’t “wait and see” with these, even if you feel fine.

For other medications, call your doctor’s office or a pharmacist. They can tell you whether you need to be seen or whether you can just monitor your symptoms at home. Watch for signs such as dizziness, confusion, nausea, an irregular heartbeat, or excessive drowsiness. If any of these develop, seek medical attention.

The best way to prevent this is to use a pill organizer. Then, set a daily alarm and take your medication at the same time and place each day. If you’re frequently unsure whether you took your meds, tell your doctor – it may be a sign your routine needs to be simplified. And when in doubt, call before you double up. It’s easier to prevent a problem than to treat one.