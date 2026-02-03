Woman charged with 10 counts of rape involving teen reaches plea agreement; prosecutor recommends rider - East Idaho News

ST. ANTHONY — A 44-year-old St. Anthony woman accused of raping and sexually abusing a 17-year-old boy multiple times has accepted a plea agreement and will be sentenced next month.

Denys J. Dixon was originally charged in April with 10 felony counts of statutory rape, felony sexual battery of a minor and felony sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to a plea agreement filed by Fremont County Prosecuting Attorney Lindsey Blake in November, in exchange for a guilty plea, the state will dismiss nine of the rape charges and the sexual battery charge.

Dixon will plead guilty to one count of rape and the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Although Blake and Dixon’s defense attorneys will be free to argue for an underlying sentence, Blake is recommending that Dixon serve a rider.

A person given a rider means the court has retained jurisdiction over the offender, who is sentenced to a period of incarceration. The offender is then placed in the appropriate facilities to receive intensive programming and education. Once an offender completes the rider, the court determines whether to place them on probation or sentence them to prison.

Blake also recommends that Dixon’s probation be given 180 days of discretionary time.

The agreement is non-binding, meaning the judge does not have to accept the plea.

According to court documents, Dixon allegedly had sex with a 17-year-old victim 10 times and knew the boy was underage.

Investigators obtained text messages between Dixon and the victim that were explicit in nature. Dixon also shared nude images of the victim with another person.

Dixon is scheduled to be sentenced at 11 a.m. on March 10 before District Judge Steven Boyce.