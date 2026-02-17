'World's premier Pink Floyd experience' to make stop in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

The following is taken from a news release from the Mountain American Center.

IDAHO FALLS — Rolling Stone Magazine has announced the Brit Floyd – The World’s Premier Pink Floyd Experience 2026 world tour is making a stop in Idaho Falls at the Mountain America Center on Sunday, June 7, 2026, at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale on Ticketmaster on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026, at 10 a.m.

About Brit Floyd

As Brit Floyd — “widely recognized as the world’s premier Pink Floyd experience” (Rolling Stone) — continues its successful 125 date “Wish You Were Here 50 Tour” world tour through Oct. 30, the group is already preparing to take its award-winning laser and light show, massive circular screen, inflatables and theatrical concert experience back on the road in 2026. Next year’s “The Moon, The Wall and Beyond” world tour will honor Pink Floyd’s “The Dark Side of the Moon” and “The Wall” albums and promises to be Brit Floyd’s most ambitious and immersive production to date. This monumental new production celebrates two of the most iconic and influential albums in rock history with a breathtaking show that captures the spirit, sound and spectacle of the legendary band.

The 2026 shows, which launched Feb. 9 in Canada, feature highlights from “The Dark Side of the Moon” and “The Wall,” including such timeless classics as “Time,” “Money,” “Comfortably Numb,” and “Another Brick in the Wall, Part 2.” Beyond these iconic songs, audiences can also expect a selection of fan favorites from Pink Floyd’s vast discography, including tracks from “Wish You Were Here” to “Animals” and many more.

The assembled band of musicians, whom audiences have come to love and respect worldwide over the years, will take to the stage to perform note-for-note renditions of all the classic Pink Floyd tracks. The Brit Floyd ensemble includes Brit Floyd’s long-time guitarist/lead vocalist and musical director Damian Darlington and bassist/lead vocalist Ian Cattell, along with the other expert musicians who’ve joined the ranks of Brit Floyd over the last decade. Expect special guests to pop in for shows along the tour route.

Since its formation, Brit Floyd has set the standard for tribute performances, delivering stadium-scale concerts that combine stunning musicianship, cutting-edge visuals and an unparalleled attention to detail. Having performed over 1,500 shows (in over 40 countries) since its launch in Liverpool, England, in January 2011, Brit Floyd has circled the globe, with sold-out tours across Europe, North America, South America, Asia and the Middle East. It has performed concerts at some of the world’s greatest venues, including London’s prestigious Royal Albert Hall; the awe-inspiring Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver, Colorado; the historic Greek Theatre in Los Angeles; and “The Showplace of the Nation,” NYC’s Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan. The Brit Floyd show has become a phenomenon, widely regarded by many as the world’s greatest rock tribute experience, and Brit Floyd has earned worldwide acclaim as the definitive live Pink Floyd experience.

The 2026 “The Moon, The Wall And Beyond” world tour will span North America and beyond. Visit www.britfloyd.com for the most up-to-date information.

About Mountain America Center

After opening in November 2022, the Mountain America Center is Eastern Idaho’s gateway for live entertainment! This community gem provides 27,000 square feet of event space within the arena space, along with an additional 11,000 square feet of meeting space in the Blue Cross of Idaho Conference Center. The Mountain America Center hosts the Idaho Falls Spud Kings, a USPHL Junior A ice hockey franchise, and hosts a multitude of unique events with the ability to seat 6,000 guests. Our venue has welcomed over 250,000 visitors through our doors in our first year of operation, and our dedicated staff strives to provide all guests with a unique and unforgettable experience with each visit. For more information about the Mountain America Center, visit www.mountainamericacenter.com