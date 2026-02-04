You have to see this! Car caught on camera sliding out of control down icy hill - East Idaho News

HANG ON! — A driver was in for quite a ride when their vehicle spun out of control on an icy road during a winter storm in Texas.

The incident happened Jan. 26, 2026, in Austin. Tucker Wise recorded the intense moment — that has since gone viral — of the driver losing control of the vehicle.

Video shows the car sliding down a road while making several 360-degree circles in the process.

“Uh oh! Uh oh!” a man can be heard saying as the car makes it’s way down the hill.

Footage shows the car then come to an abrupt stop at the bottom of the hill. Miraculously, the vehicle didn’t crash into anything.

“The roadway was completely iced over and the vehicle was unable to stop or steer, slowly sliding downhill before coming to a stop,” Wise told Storyful. “No one was injured.”

One viewer called the driver “lucky” and said they “should have played the lottery that day.”

Another viewer commented they were glad it ended up not being a bad accident.

“But I’m pretty sure they were hurling after that,” they added.

The video serves as a reminder that if your vehicle starts to slide, it’s important to ease off the gas pedal or brakes, steer into the direction of the skid until you have regained traction, then straighten your vehicle.