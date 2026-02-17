You have to see this! Pilot makes emergency landing on busy road, crashes into cars - East Idaho News

HEART-STOPPING FOOTAGE — The terrifying moment when a small-engine plane made an emergency landing on a busy Georgia road last week was caught on camera.

The incident happened on Feb. 9 on Browns Bridge Road in Gainesville. The viral video shows the 2010 Beechcraft Hawker G-36 landing on the road and spinning out of control and into cars stopped at an intersection. It then came to rest in the middle of the road.

“Hey, are you seeing this?” a man can be heard saying in the video to someone else. “A plane just crashed on the road!”

Reports say that not long after taking off from the nearby Lee Gilmer Memorial Airport, the plane started having engine problems.

Audio of the moment the pilot, Thomas Rogers, radioed about what was happening has also been shared online.

“I think we’re not going to make it,” air traffic audio recorded by LiveATC.net said. “Please tell my wife, Molly, I love her, and my parents. I love them so much.”

Miraculously, Rogers and the student pilot who was on board survived. They reportedly suffered only minor injuries. Two people on the ground suffered minor injuries as well and were taken to a hospital.

“We lost our engine taking off out of Gainesville and tried to glide back, did everything by the book, but realized we weren’t gonna make it back with how far out we were, so we came down the road,” Rogers told Fox 5 Atlanta.

The plane hit three cars and dislodged a fuel tank into the back of an SUV. The Gainesville Police Department said it was a miracle they managed to make the landing with minimal destruction.

“The fact that this plane came down, did not strike any power poles, any power lines, and only hit three vehicles is absolutely remarkable,” Police Captain Kevin Holbrook stated.

The incident is under investigation.