You have to see this! Toddler climbs into claw machine and spends 20 minutes inside before being rescued - East Idaho News

A BIZARRE RESCUE — A toddler and his family will have a story to tell for years to come after the 2-year-old boy snuck away and crawled into a claw machine.

The incident happened Feb. 7, 2026, at the Vetta Sports – Soccerdome in Webster Groves, Missouri.

The family of Cooper King said Cooper got himself into trouble while they were watching his older brother play soccer. Cooper’s mother, Megan, said she looked away for 15 seconds then heard someone yell “Cooper” and point at the claw machine.

Video shows the little boy happily playing inside the claw machine while people, including police and firefighters, are seen standing around the outside of the arcade game.

Megan mentioned her son was stuck in the claw machine for about 20 minutes but didn’t seem fazed. A service tech was the one who eventually got Cooper out with a key.

“You’re scrolling through Facebook looking at those reels thinking, ‘Oh, one day that’s going to be my child.’ And let alone, that was our Cooper,” Megan said to Fox 2 St Louis.