Young man killed after being hit by semi in Canyon County - East Idaho News

CANYON COUNTY — Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left a 19-year-old driver dead Tuesday morning on Highway 20/26.

The collision happened around 9:06 a.m. when a white Subaru Outback proceeded through the intersection of Wagner Road and Highway 20/26 after stopping at a stop sign. The Subaru was then struck by an eastbound blue Peterbilt semi-truck driven by a 50-year-old man, according to ISP.

The teen driver of the Subaru died at the scene despite emergency efforts from first responders.

All lanes of Highway 20/26 were shut down for roughly five hours while troopers and crash reconstruction teams worked the scene.

The Canyon County Sheriff’s Office, Canyon County Paramedics, and the Caldwell Fire Department assisted ISP. The crash remains under investigation.