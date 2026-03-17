 17 candidates filed to be Idaho's next governor. Here's who's running for state office - East Idaho News
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East Idaho Elects

17 candidates filed to be Idaho’s next governor. Here’s who’s running for state office

  Published at  | Updated at
Daniel V. Ramirez

Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

The state flag hangs from the rotunda of the Idaho State Capitol Building in Boise on Jan. 7, 2025. | Pat Sutphin for the Idaho Capital Sun
The state flag hangs from the rotunda of the Idaho State Capitol Building in Boise on Jan. 7, 2025. | Pat Sutphin for the Idaho Capital Sun
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IDAHO FALLS — With the deadline having passed for candidate filing for the primary election, numerous people have filed to run for Idaho’s Governor and other state positions.

EastIdahoNews.com is posting contested races throughout the state this week. Those stories will be posted here.

RELATED | Candidate filing period for federal, state and judicial political offices is now open

The Republican Primary election is happening May 19 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. To learn more about where to vote and to check your registration, visit VoteIdaho.gov

Governor

Republican

  • Brad Little – Incumbent
  • Mark Fitzpatrick
  • Lisa Marie
  • Daniel C. Fowler
  • Sean Calvert Crystal
  • Justin R. Plante
  • Ethan Giles
  • Ron James

Libertarian

  • Paul Sand
  • Melissa-Sue Robinson

Independent

  • John R. Stegner
  • Jacob Burnett – Write-In

Democrat

  • Maxine Durand
  • Chanelle Torrez
  • Terri Pickens
  • Jill C. Kirkham

Constitution

  • Pro-Life

Lieutenant Governor

Republican

  • Scott Bedke – Incumbent

Democrat

  • Eric Myricks

Secretary of State

Republican

  • Phil McGrane – Incumbent

Democrat

  • Shawn Keenan

State Controller

Republican

  • Brandon Woolf – Incumbent

Democrat

  • Rakesh Mohan

State Treasurer

Republican

  • Julie A Ellsworth – Incumbent

Democrat

  • Kevin A. Jones

Attorney General

Republican

  • Raul R. Labrador – Incumbent

Democrat

  • Lori Hickman

Superintendent of Public Instruction

Republican

  • Debbie Critchfield – Incumbent

Democrat

  • Becky Sundin Mitchell

Constitution

  • Teresa Roundy

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