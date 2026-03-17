17 candidates filed to be Idaho's next governor. Here's who's running for state office - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — With the deadline having passed for candidate filing for the primary election, numerous people have filed to run for Idaho’s Governor and other state positions.

EastIdahoNews.com is posting contested races throughout the state this week. Those stories will be posted here.

RELATED | Candidate filing period for federal, state and judicial political offices is now open

The Republican Primary election is happening May 19 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. To learn more about where to vote and to check your registration, visit VoteIdaho.gov

Governor

Republican

Brad Little – Incumbent

Mark Fitzpatrick

Lisa Marie

Daniel C. Fowler

Sean Calvert Crystal

Justin R. Plante

Ethan Giles

Ron James

Libertarian

Paul Sand

Melissa-Sue Robinson

Independent

John R. Stegner

Jacob Burnett – Write-In

Democrat

Maxine Durand

Chanelle Torrez

Terri Pickens

Jill C. Kirkham

Constitution

Pro-Life

Lieutenant Governor

Republican

Scott Bedke – Incumbent

Democrat

Eric Myricks

Secretary of State

Republican

Phil McGrane – Incumbent

Democrat

Shawn Keenan

State Controller

Republican

Brandon Woolf – Incumbent

Democrat

Rakesh Mohan

State Treasurer

Republican

Julie A Ellsworth – Incumbent

Democrat

Kevin A. Jones

Attorney General

Republican

Raul R. Labrador – Incumbent

Democrat

Lori Hickman

Superintendent of Public Instruction

Republican

Debbie Critchfield – Incumbent

Democrat

Becky Sundin Mitchell

Constitution