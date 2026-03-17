17 candidates filed to be Idaho's next governor. Here's who's running for state office - East Idaho News

17 candidates filed to be Idaho’s next governor. Here’s who’s running for state officePublished at | Updated at
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IDAHO FALLS — With the deadline having passed for candidate filing for the primary election, numerous people have filed to run for Idaho’s Governor and other state positions.
EastIdahoNews.com is posting contested races throughout the state this week. Those stories will be posted here.
RELATED | Candidate filing period for federal, state and judicial political offices is now open
The Republican Primary election is happening May 19 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. To learn more about where to vote and to check your registration, visit VoteIdaho.gov
Governor
Republican
- Brad Little – Incumbent
- Mark Fitzpatrick
- Lisa Marie
- Daniel C. Fowler
- Sean Calvert Crystal
- Justin R. Plante
- Ethan Giles
- Ron James
Libertarian
- Paul Sand
- Melissa-Sue Robinson
Independent
- John R. Stegner
- Jacob Burnett – Write-In
Democrat
- Maxine Durand
- Chanelle Torrez
- Terri Pickens
- Jill C. Kirkham
Constitution
- Pro-Life
Lieutenant Governor
Republican
- Scott Bedke – Incumbent
Democrat
- Eric Myricks
Secretary of State
Republican
- Phil McGrane – Incumbent
Democrat
- Shawn Keenan
State Controller
Republican
- Brandon Woolf – Incumbent
Democrat
- Rakesh Mohan
State Treasurer
Republican
- Julie A Ellsworth – Incumbent
Democrat
- Kevin A. Jones
Attorney General
Republican
- Raul R. Labrador – Incumbent
Democrat
- Lori Hickman
Superintendent of Public Instruction
Republican
- Debbie Critchfield – Incumbent
Democrat
- Becky Sundin Mitchell
Constitution
- Teresa Roundy