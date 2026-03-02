2 dead, including child, in Boise County crash - East Idaho News

BOISE — A man and a child died Saturday when the truck they were in went off the road and into the Arrowrock Reservoir.

The crash occurred about 2 p.m., near mile marker 19 on Arrowrock Road, south of Atlanta, according to a news release from Idaho State Police.

Troopers say a family of four from Star was in a GMC truck, traveling north on the roadway, when the 35-year-old female driver “swerved to go around a vehicle.” The truck got too close to the edge of the road and rolled into the water, the release says.

“The driver and a juvenile were able to get out of the vehicle and were transported by ambulance to a local hospital with minor injuries. The passenger, a 38-year-old male, and a second juvenile died at the scene,” the release says.

Troopers added that everyone in the truck was wearing a seat belt.

Further details about the crash or the injuries of those involved were not available Sunday morning. The identities of the man and child who died have not yet been released.

ISP says the crash remains under investigation.