3 Miners, 1 Bulldog highlight 1A All-Tournament teams - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — The Mackay Miners rebounded from a loss in the state semis to beat Salmon River in the third-place game.
The Rockland Bulldogs also played on championship Saturday, losing to Carey in the consolation game.
Both teams had players named All-Tournament selections, with a trio of Miners joined by one Bulldog.
Here are the complete 1A Girls Basketball All-Tournament Team selections, as voted on by IdahoSports.com’s Gary Jones and Jason Hardy, who provided play-by-play and color commentary for the 1A games throughout the tournament.
Tournament MVP
Kaylee Wood, Deary
15.0 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 3.0 APG, 3.3 SPG
Defensive MVP
Helen Wilcox, Nezperce
2.7 Def. RPG, 2.7 SPG
6th Man Award
Jada Jensen, Nezperce
8.0 PPG, 2.3 RPG, 1.3 APG, 3.0 SPG
1st Team
Payton Reynolds, Deary
Allie Vincent, Deary
Avery Lux, Nezperce
Rylee Walters, Salmon River
Kennedy Wilson, Salmon River
2nd Team
Ali Simpson, Carey
Andie Simpson, Carey
Alyssa Pehrson, Mackay, senior
Jaida Rodriguez, Mackay, junior
Paityn Ralstin, Nezperce
3rd Team
Ada Bingham, Dietrich
Brooklyn Charles, Kootenai
Danika Seefried, Mackay, senior
Kairys Grant, Nezperce
Mahana Hatch, Rockland, freshman