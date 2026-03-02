 3 Miners, 1 Bulldog highlight 1A All-Tournament teams - East Idaho News
Boys Basketball

Sat

Mackay

39

Watersprings

48

Boys Basketball

Sat

Teton

29

Sugar-Salem

28

Boys Basketball

Sat

Blackfoot

63

Burley

66

Boys Basketball

Tue

Grace Lutheran

50

Taylor's Crossing

52

Boys Basketball

Tue

Malad

32

Wendell

64

Boys Basketball

Tue

Canyon Ridge

72

Thunder Ridge

65

Boys Basketball

Tue

South Fremont

44

Sugar-Salem

61

Boys Basketball

Tue

Marsh Valley

28

Snake River

46

all-tournament teams

3 Miners, 1 Bulldog highlight 1A All-Tournament teams

  Published at
Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Mackay Danika Seefried
Mackay senior Danika Seefried gets fouled on a put-back attempt during the Miners’ semifinal loss to NezPerce. Seefried is one of three Miners to be named All-Tournament Team selections. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

EASTERN IDAHO — The Mackay Miners rebounded from a loss in the state semis to beat Salmon River in the third-place game.

The Rockland Bulldogs also played on championship Saturday, losing to Carey in the consolation game.

Both teams had players named All-Tournament selections, with a trio of Miners joined by one Bulldog.

RELATED | 1-seed Butte County, 2-seed Mackay suffer similar sour results in semis

Here are the complete 1A Girls Basketball All-Tournament Team selections, as voted on by IdahoSports.com’s Gary Jones and Jason Hardy, who provided play-by-play and color commentary for the 1A games throughout the tournament.

Tournament MVP
Kaylee Wood, Deary
15.0 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 3.0 APG, 3.3 SPG

Defensive MVP
Helen Wilcox, Nezperce
2.7 Def. RPG, 2.7 SPG

6th Man Award
Jada Jensen, Nezperce
8.0 PPG, 2.3 RPG, 1.3 APG, 3.0 SPG

1st Team
Payton Reynolds, Deary
Allie Vincent, Deary
Avery Lux, Nezperce
Rylee Walters, Salmon River
Kennedy Wilson, Salmon River

2nd Team
Ali Simpson, Carey
Andie Simpson, Carey
Alyssa Pehrson, Mackay, senior
Jaida Rodriguez, Mackay, junior
Paityn Ralstin, Nezperce

3rd Team
Ada Bingham, Dietrich
Brooklyn Charles, Kootenai
Danika Seefried, Mackay, senior
Kairys Grant, Nezperce
Mahana Hatch, Rockland, freshman

sports logo Get more sports news here

SUBMIT A CORRECTION