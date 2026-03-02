3 Miners, 1 Bulldog highlight 1A All-Tournament teams - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — The Mackay Miners rebounded from a loss in the state semis to beat Salmon River in the third-place game.

The Rockland Bulldogs also played on championship Saturday, losing to Carey in the consolation game.

Both teams had players named All-Tournament selections, with a trio of Miners joined by one Bulldog.

RELATED | 1-seed Butte County, 2-seed Mackay suffer similar sour results in semis

Here are the complete 1A Girls Basketball All-Tournament Team selections, as voted on by IdahoSports.com’s Gary Jones and Jason Hardy, who provided play-by-play and color commentary for the 1A games throughout the tournament.

Tournament MVP

Kaylee Wood, Deary

15.0 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 3.0 APG, 3.3 SPG

Defensive MVP

Helen Wilcox, Nezperce

2.7 Def. RPG, 2.7 SPG

6th Man Award

Jada Jensen, Nezperce

8.0 PPG, 2.3 RPG, 1.3 APG, 3.0 SPG

1st Team

Payton Reynolds, Deary

Allie Vincent, Deary

Avery Lux, Nezperce

Rylee Walters, Salmon River

Kennedy Wilson, Salmon River

2nd Team

Ali Simpson, Carey

Andie Simpson, Carey

Alyssa Pehrson, Mackay, senior

Jaida Rodriguez, Mackay, junior

Paityn Ralstin, Nezperce

3rd Team

Ada Bingham, Dietrich

Brooklyn Charles, Kootenai

Danika Seefried, Mackay, senior

Kairys Grant, Nezperce

Mahana Hatch, Rockland, freshman