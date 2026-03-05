5-stall garage destroyed, residence damaged after ditch-burning in Rexburg - East Idaho News

REXBURG — What started as a controlled ditch burn turned into a big problem Saturday after fire officials say it re-ignited and spread to a garage and residence.

Madison Fire Department responded to the report of a garage fire shortly after 4:30 p.m. near Wakeside Lake RV Park, 2245 S. Frontage Road, in Rexburg. Madison Fire Chief Corey Child told EastIdahoNews.com that when his crews arrived, the entire five-stall garage was on fire.

Photos sent to EastIdahoNews.com show a large, black plume of smoke rising from the north side of the lake; one photo shows the large garage engulfed by smoke and flames.

Fire also spread to a home, but Child said crews were able to extinguish the flames without significant structural damage.

A structure burns near Wakeside Lake RV Park in Rexburg on Saturday. | Brittni Johnson, EastIdahoNews.com

Child said 24 firefighters, two fire engines, one ambulance and three water tenders from multiple agencies worked together to douse the garage fire. No one was injured, the chief said, but damages are estimated at more than $300,000.

He said a preliminary investigation found that the fire was likely sparked by a hot spot in a nearby ditch burn. The controlled burn was thought to be completely doused about noon, Child explained, but it re-ignited and spread through dry vegetation to a woodpile near the garage, and then to the garage itself.

This is the second structure fire caused by ditch burning that Madison firefighters have responded to this week, the chief said. He added that it’s a good reminder of how dangerous fire conditions are in Idaho right now and why people should be extremely careful.

“We’re not saying don’t burn ditches, but don’t burn and turn them,” Child said.

He said that means never leave a controlled burn unattended, make sure the fire is completely extinguished before leaving the area, and burn ditches in small chunks to lessen the chance of things getting out of control.

More tips on how to conduct a safe controlled burn can be found here on Madison Fire Department’s Facebook page.