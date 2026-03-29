A night of mystery: Nonprofits to host second fundraising gala for local ice skating athletes - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Two local nonprofits are coming together once again to raise money to support local athletes who compete on the ice.

Last year, the Idaho Falls Figure Skating Club and the Snake River Youth Hockey Association held their first-ever fundraiser gala — a sold-out event.

“Last year, it was really awesome to see everyone really show up in the theme. And a lot of the feedback that we got last year was, like, we can go bigger. We can go fancier, which we’re doing,” said Sydne Nethery, a coach with Idaho Falls Figure Skating Club and a representative for the Snake River Youth Hockey Association.

RELATED | Local figure skating and hockey clubs holding fundraising gala

For this year’s event, the nonprofits are planning a masquerade-themed gala on April 18, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., at the Idaho Falls Elk Lodge, 640 E. Elva Street.

Tickets are priced at $65 per person or $450 for a table that accommodates up to eight guests. Those interested are asked to wear a mask and dress in formal attire.

The move to the Elk’s Lodge was prompted by public interest based on last year’s sell-out.

“We’re hoping to actually double attendance (this year), Nethery said. “So we are bringing in floor-to-ceiling decor. We’re going to fully transform the Elks Lodge.”

She said dinner will be catered by North Highway Cafe, and guests will be treated to a night of mystery, a dessert and silent auction, and live music by Predawn Flight.

For their 2026 Ice Gala, the Idaho Falls Figure Skating Club and the Snake River Youth Hockey Association will host both a dessert and silent auction. | Courtesy Sydnee Nethery

Nethery told EastIdahoNews.com that funds raised will go back to the two youth organizations to help them buy time on the ice. An hour at an ice skating facility for two groups can run between $200 and $300, she said. Depending on how many teams are in each group, that total can quickly reach $1,000 or more.

“We know we’ve got four to five hours of figure skating ice time per week,” Nethery said. “So, that’s quite a lot of investment there from the organizations themselves.”

For Nethery, this investment in the youth who participate in these groups is vital, as each club offers training and competition opportunities. Such opportunities often involve the kids participating in clinics with current and former Olympians and renowned coaches.

Snake River Youth Hockey Association and Idaho Falls Figure Skating Club.

Regardless of whether it’s ice skating or hockey, Nethery says the kids are learning to be accountable to themselves and the team, manage their time and gain confidence.

“There’s a lot of discipline and goal setting that they are able to learn and take feedback and grow from it,” she said. “We’re hoping that these skills that these kids learn in their after-school sports carry them through careers and opportunities later in life.”

Those with questions or looking to donate can contact Nethery at sydnee.nethery@gmail.com.

Tickets to the April 18 gala can be purchased here, on eventbrite.com.