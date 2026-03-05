Actor, singer Chrissy Metz answers 7 Questions with Emmy - East Idaho News

Every week I’m interviewing exciting people from Idaho and around the world!

Chrissy Metz is a singer and actress who is known for her role as Kate Pearson on “This Is Us.” She writes books, has performed at the ACM awards and toured across the country.

I loved chatting with Chrissy and learning more about her life story. Here’s what I asked her:

How did you get into show business?

You have a beautiful voice. Do you like singing or acting better?

Did you ever think that “This is Us” would be such a huge hit and what was it like when the show ended?

I heard you auditioned for “American Idol” and didn’t get picked. What did that teach you about rejection and not always getting the things you want?

You’ve done some faith-based projects and co-wrote “When I Talk to God, I Talk About Feelings.” Can you tell me about your faith?

Do you have any exciting projects coming up that you can tell me about?

Have you ever been to Idaho and what’s your favorite way to have one of our famous potatoes?

BONUS QUESTIONS

What do you like to do when you aren’t working?

If you weren’t in “show business,” what do you think you’d be doing with your life?

I’m starting middle school. Can you share a piece of advice with me and other kids beginning new chapters?

