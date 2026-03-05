 People being let into Ammon Walmart after evacuation - East Idaho News

People being let into Ammon Walmart after evacuation

Robert Patten

Robert Patten and Jesse Vosika, EastIdahoNews.com

Photo by Jesse Vosika, EastIdahoNews.com. Video courtesy Timothy Collins.

AMMON — The Ammon Walmart was evacuated due to a bomb threat Wednesday night.

Around 8 p.m., the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office received a call from an unknown number that “a person was barricaded in the back of the store with a bomb,” according to a news release.

Deputies cleared people out of the store on South 25th East as a precaution while they searched the building.

“No suspicious people or items were found, and deputies are continuing to work with Walmart security to investigate the situation,” the sheriff’s office said.

The store reopened around 8:45 p.m.

Sheriff's vehicles at Ammon Walmart
Courtesy Timothy Collins

