AP Mock Draft 2.0: The Raiders take Fernando Mendoza at No. 1 overall - East Idaho News

Fernando Mendoza didn’t participate in on-field drills at the combine last month but plans to showcase his skills at Indiana’s pro day next week.

He doesn’t have to do anything else to improve his draft positioning.

The Heisman Trophy winner who led Indiana to its first national championship is an overwhelming favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick when the Las Vegas Raiders are on the clock on April 23.

The rest of the NFL draft isn’t that clear-cut. The only other quarterback expected to go in the first round is Alabama’s Ty Simpson, whose stock is rising among analysts.

Here’s the second edition of the AP’s 2026 mock draft in order of picks:

1. Las Vegas Raiders: FERNANDO MENDOZA, QB, INDIANA

Mendoza is a precise pocket passer with prototypical size, poise and maturity. The Raiders have some playmakers — Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty — and spent more than a quarter-billion in free agency. Having part-owner Tom Brady around for advice should help Mendoza. The Raiders haven’t won a playoff game since losing the Super Bowl following the 2002 season and have only reached the postseason twice in that span. They need Mendoza to be a franchise QB.

2. New York Jets: ARVELL REESE, EDGE RUSHER, OHIO STATE

Reese is a freak athlete — he ran a 4.47 40-yard dash — who played off-ball linebacker and standup edge. He has the talent to be an elite edge rusher and the Jets need a can’t-miss prospect. New York added defensive help in free agency and via trade. Reese should make an immediate impact.

3. Arizona Cardinals: FRANCIS MAUIGOA, OFFENSIVE TACKLE, MIAMI

The Cardinals under first-year coach Mike LaFleur didn’t make a big splash in free agency other than releasing Kyler Murray. They’ll rebuild through the draft. Mauigoa is a three-year starter at right tackle who would instantly upgrade Arizona’s offensive line if the Cardinals stay at this spot and don’t trade down to add draft capital.

4. Tennessee Titans: DAVID BAILEY, EDGE RUSHER, TEXAS TECH

The Titans reloaded in free agency, revamping the secondary and adding depth on defense along with another target for Cam Ward in wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson. They have a tough choice here between running back Jeremiyah Love and two of the top edge rushers in the draft. Bailey is another immensely athletic edge with elite upside. New coach Robert Saleh can’t pass him up.

5. New York Giants: SONNY STYLES, LINEBACKER, OHIO STATE

Styles’ impressive combine performance helped him soar into the top five on many draft boards. Protecting Jaxson Dart is a priority for the Giants so offensive line is an option at this spot but Styles is a supremely gifted defensive player.

6. Cleveland Browns: CARNELL TATE, WIDE RECEIVER, OHIO STATE

Tate is a consistent route runner with excellent hands and enough speed to be a top playmaker. The Browns need offensive line help and a trade down makes sense for a team that needs assets. Tate gives them a No. 1 receiver.

7. Washington Commanders: RUEBEN BAIN JR., EDGE RUSHER, MIAMI

Bain is a versatile rusher who can line up on the edge or inside against guards, creating mismatches. He’ll be a huge asset for the Commanders.

8. New Orleans Saints: MANSOOR DELANE, CORNERBACK, LSU

Delane is the best cover corner in the draft. He’ll provide a significant boost for a Saints defense that lost starting cornerback Alontae Taylor in free agency.

9. Kansas City Chiefs: SPENCER FANO, OFFENSIVE TACKLE, UTAH

The Chiefs need to help Patrick Mahomes with better blocking and more receivers. Adding Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker in free agency improves the run game. Fano’s arm length became a topic after the Super Bowl but he has the natural talent to succeed.

10. Cincinnati Bengals: CALEB DOWNS, SAFETY, OHIO STATE

Downs is an elite, versatile playmaker who strengthens a porous defense that has held the Bengals back in recent years.

11. Miami Dolphins: MAKAI LEMON, WIDE RECEIVER, USC

After trading Jaylen Waddle and releasing Tyreek Hill, the Dolphins need to get Malik Willis a top receiver. Lemon is an elite playmaker who creates matchup nightmares for defenses in the slot.

12. Dallas Cowboys: JEREMIYAH LOVE, RUNNING BACK, NOTRE DAME

Love is a top five talent but if he somehow slips, Jerry Jones can’t pass up giving the offense a playmaker who can go the distance every touch.

13. Los Angeles Rams: JORDON TYSON, WIDE RECEIVER, ARIZONA STATE

He’s an exceptional route-runner with speed who catches the ball in traffic. The Rams were interested in some high-profile wideouts so drafting Tyson upgrades a dynamic group that includes All-Pro Puka Nacua and Davante Adams.

14. Baltimore Ravens: OLAIVAVEGA IOANE, GUARD, PENN STATE

Ioane fills a big need for the Ravens and fits their run-blocking scheme nicely.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: KELDRIC FAULK, EDGE RUSHER, AUBURN

Scouts rave about Faulk’s leadership and he has obvious talent. The Buccaneers need a standout pass rusher and Faulk’s the type of player who fits general manager Jason Licht’s character criteria.

16. New York Jets: TY SIMPSON, QUARTERBACK, ALABAMA

Simpson could finally be New York’s long-term answer at quarterback. His stock has risen since the combine and ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky said he’s the best quarterback in the draft. Simpson said: “I’m a program changer.” The Jets need that.

17. Detroit Lions: KADYN PROCTOR, OFFENSIVE TACKLE, ALABAMA

Proctor started at left tackle as a freshman and allowed just two sacks in his three seasons. He has great size — 6-foot-7, 352 pounds — and plenty of athleticism. Proctor even had five runs for 16 yards.

18. Minnesota Vikings: DILLON THIENEMAN, SAFETY, OREGON

Thieneman had an impressive combine, running a 4.36 40-yard dash that was faster than some of the NFL’s best receivers. A three-year starter, he’ll step right into Brian Flores’ defense.

19. Carolina Panthers: KENYON SADIQ, TIGHT END, OREGON

The Panthers improved their defense in free agency by adding edge rusher Jaelan Phillips and linebacker Devin Lloyd. They get the best tight end in the draft at this spot, giving Bryce Young a potential favorite target.

20. Dallas Cowboys: JERMOD MCCOY, CORNERBACK, TENNESSEE

McCoy is a consistent player with outstanding ball skills often mocked to the Cowboys at No. 12. If he’s around this late, Dallas gets a player who can anchor the secondary.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: BLAKE MILLER, OFFENSIVE TACKLE, CLEMSON

Miller started 54 games in college and can step in right away and play for the Steelers, who need to strengthen their line.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: AKHEEM MESIDOR, EDGE RUSHER, MIAMI

Mesidor is an older prospect at age 25 but his talent is clear on video. He’ll generate pressure from the outside and is solid against the run.

23. Philadelphia Eagles: CALEB LOMU, OFFENSIVE TACKLE, UTAH

The Eagles often take offensive or defensive linemen in the first round and have a need. Lomu is an eventual successor to Lane Johnson at right tackle.

24. Cleveland Browns: DENZEL BOSTON, WIDE RECEIVER, WASHINGTON

Boston is strong, fast and has elite ball skills. He’ll be an excellent fit for whoever ends up at quarterback for Cleveland.

25. Chicago Bears: CASHIUS HOWELL, EDGE RUSHER, TEXAS A&M

The Bears lost several starters in the secondary and adding a defensive back is an option but a strong rusher also helps significantly. Howell has proven he gets to the quarterback and finishes.

26. Buffalo Bills: ZION YOUNG, EDGE RUSHER, MISSOURI

Despite acquiring D.J. Moore, another playmaking receiver is an option. Edge also is a priority and Young is a disruptive force who brings energy and leadership.

27. San Francisco 49ers: MONROE FREELING, OFFENSIVE TACKLE, GEORGIA

Freeling has elite athleticism and just needs more experience after starting just one season on the right side. He has the athletic ability to adapt to a new spot and potentially switch sides for San Francisco.

28. Houston Texans: KAYDEN MCDONALD, DEFENSIVE TACKLE, OHIO STATE

McDonald is another Buckeyes player going in the first round. He’s a natural run defender who’ll clog the middle of the line.

29. Kansas City Chiefs: AVIEON TERRELL, CORNERBACK, CLEMSON

Terrell is an athletic cornerback who is projected higher in the draft. He immediately gives the Chiefs a replacement for Trent McDuffie.

30. Miami Dolphins: T.J. PARKER, EDGE RUSHER, CLEMSON

Parker’s production dipped after big numbers in 2024 but he’s a strong, powerful edge with potential to flourish.

31. New England Patriots: MAX IHEANACHOR, OFFENSIVE TACKLE, ARIZONA STATE

Iheanachor is an athletic former basketball player with ideal size who will need time to develop but projects as a potential starter right away.

32. Seattle Seahawks: BRANDON CISSE, CORNERBACK, SOUTH CAROLINA

The Super Bowl champions improve the league’s best defense by adding another defensive back from South Carolina after hitting the jackpot with Nick Emmanwori last year.