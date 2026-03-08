Apparent break-in, spreading of 'white substance' at LDS meetinghouse in Utah prompts investigation - East Idaho News

OREM, Utah (KSL) — Church services were canceled Sunday morning at a meetinghouse in Utah after members arriving for worship discovered a suspected break-in and an unidentified white substance spread throughout parts of the building.

The incident occurred at the Orem Park Stake Center, a meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

A church member said congregants arriving for services found the chapel and cultural hall coated with the substance and immediately contacted emergency responders. Leaders canceled services while awaiting an assessment from the Orem Fire Department to determine whether the material posed any health risk.

The member said an open window at the building led congregants to believe someone may have entered the meetinghouse overnight. No theft, additional vandalism or hateful messaging had been reported as of Sunday morning.

Officials had not yet confirmed the nature of the substance or whether an investigation had been launched.