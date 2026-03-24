Avalanche sending nine to regionals after a strong performance at State Championships - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Avalanche is sending nine local athletes on to the USA Gymnastics Regionals in Washington next month after an impressive showing where they qualified at the State Championships over the weekend in Kuna, Idaho.

Most of those gymnasts are headed to Regionals for the first time. For Amelia Frerichs, whom her teammates call Millie, she’s headed back to Regionals for the first time in three years after a series of multi-year setbacks.

Competitive gymnasts are required to qualify for State during the regular season and then earn a minimum all-around score at the State Championships to qualify for Regionals.

“This is her third year as a Level 9, but the first time Millie even made it to State (as a level 9),” said her mother, Kim Scully, adding that Millie broke her right fibula in 2024 and then broke her left fibula in 2025, keeping her from even competing at State the last two years.

The Idaho Falls High School Senior didn’t want to push her luck this year. Being extra cautious she backed off on training last week so she wouldn’t be susceptible to injury leading up to the State meet.

”The day before competition she was hit in the face with a tennis racquet, which broke her front tooth,” said Avalanche Head Coach Cayla Beutler. “But when it came right down to it, she showed up, was all smiles and got it done.”

Frerichs is now the Level 9 Idaho state beam champion, posting an impressive 9.100 while also taking the bronze on floor with a 9.225 and an all-around score of 35.125.

“She struggled all season connecting her half pirouette shoot over (on bars), but went for it at State, earning her highest bars score all season,” said Scully. “We are beyond proud of this girl.”

First-time qualifiers to Regionals includes Level 6 gymnast Alyssa Hayes, who was crowned state all-around champion with a score of 36.925. Hayes is also the Level 6 state champion on bars with a 9.200, was second on beam (9.475), and took the bronze on vault (9.075).

Level 6 teammate Bella Haderlie placed second in the all-around while also adding silver medals on vault, bars and floor. Hazel Hewit was close behind, finishing fourth, but also winning State on beam with a stellar 9.450 routine. All three girls, known as The Mighty Three, will be headed to Regionals for the first time next month.

Another individual second-place finish for Avalanche came from Level 7 gymnast Lillie Wade who put up an impressive 37.025 in the all-around. Wade also finished the weekend with silver medals on bars (9.425) and beam (9.225).

Other Level 7s who also qualified for Regionals April 10-12 in Pasco, Washington, include Natalie Otte, Macy Russell, Addie Traue, and Megan Jacobson.