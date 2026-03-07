Best-kept secret? Cornerstone Restaurant and Cafe is a must-try in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

Best-kept secret? Cornerstone Restaurant and Cafe is a must-try in Idaho FallsPublished at
IDAHO FALLS — The Cornerstone Restaurant and Cafe, located inside Idaho Falls Community Hospital, might just be one of the city’s best-kept secrets.
Whether you’re there as a patient, visiting a loved one, or just in the area, the Cornerstone offers a wide variety of meals or quick bites.
The restaurant is on the bottom level of the hospital at 2327 Coronado Street. It’s open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to midnight, and on Sundays from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Depending on your craving, you can get anything from sushi and a parfait to burgers and ribeye steak.
Robert Cannizzaro, sous chef of the Cornerstone, sat down with us as we tried a variety of meals.
Surf-and-turf
The first was the restaurant’s new surf-and-turf, which can be served as both a patient and non-patient meal. Cannizzaro said the hospital is trying some new meals, like this one, to surprise new mothers.
The steak, cooked medium-rare, had a classic steak flavor and was topped with sautéed mushrooms and onions. It was my first time trying a crab cake, and Cornerstone’s tasted amazing — the crab meat is moist and paired well with steak.
The Godfather burger
The second dish we tried was the Godfather burger, which Cannizzaro said is part of the restaurant’s 27-burger rotating menu.
Seeing the burger being made, my initial thought was: That’s a lot of ingredients. But tasting it, I found none of the ingredients were hidden. The balsamic vinegar, the pepperoni and salami, the peppers and the roasted tomato — all of it spoke out in this burger.
The other plus is that this is a giant burger. For customers who love a decently sized hamburger, this is a must-try.
Reese’s peanut butter cheesecake
The final item we tried came from Cornerstone’s bakery menu: Reese’s peanut butter cheesecake. While I have had many cheesecakes in my life, I’d have to say this one is the best I have ever had. It’s creamy, chocolatey, and the peanut butter combines perfectly without being overly sweet.
Overall, while most of us try to avoid going to the hospital, the Cornerstone Restaurant and Cafe is definitely worth a visit.