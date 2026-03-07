Best-kept secret? Cornerstone Restaurant and Cafe is a must-try in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The Cornerstone Restaurant and Cafe, located inside Idaho Falls Community Hospital, might just be one of the city’s best-kept secrets.

Whether you’re there as a patient, visiting a loved one, or just in the area, the Cornerstone offers a wide variety of meals or quick bites.

The restaurant is on the bottom level of the hospital at 2327 Coronado Street. It’s open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to midnight, and on Sundays from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Depending on your craving, you can get anything from sushi and a parfait to burgers and ribeye steak.

From patient meals to restaurant-quality dishes, Cornerstone Restaurant and Cafe offers grab-and-go items along with catering meals. | Jordan Wood, EastIdahoNews.com

Robert Cannizzaro, sous chef of the Cornerstone, sat down with us as we tried a variety of meals.

Surf-and-turf

The first was the restaurant’s new surf-and-turf, which can be served as both a patient and non-patient meal. Cannizzaro said the hospital is trying some new meals, like this one, to surprise new mothers.

The steak, cooked medium-rare, had a classic steak flavor and was topped with sautéed mushrooms and onions. It was my first time trying a crab cake, and Cornerstone’s tasted amazing — the crab meat is moist and paired well with steak.

The surf-and-turf at Cornerstone Restaurant and Cafe | Jordan Wood, EastIdahoNews.com

The Godfather burger

The second dish we tried was the Godfather burger, which Cannizzaro said is part of the restaurant’s 27-burger rotating menu.

Seeing the burger being made, my initial thought was: That’s a lot of ingredients. But tasting it, I found none of the ingredients were hidden. The balsamic vinegar, the pepperoni and salami, the peppers and the roasted tomato — all of it spoke out in this burger.

The other plus is that this is a giant burger. For customers who love a decently sized hamburger, this is a must-try.

The Godfather burger at Cornerstone Restaurant and Cafe. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

Reese’s peanut butter cheesecake

The final item we tried came from Cornerstone’s bakery menu: Reese’s peanut butter cheesecake. While I have had many cheesecakes in my life, I’d have to say this one is the best I have ever had. It’s creamy, chocolatey, and the peanut butter combines perfectly without being overly sweet.

A slice of the Reese’s peanut butter cheesecake from Cornerstone Restaurant and Cafe. | Jordan Wood, EastIdahoNews.com

Overall, while most of us try to avoid going to the hospital, the Cornerstone Restaurant and Cafe is definitely worth a visit.