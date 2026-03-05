Blackfoot man facing felony charges, accused of throwing a brick at another man's dog - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — A Blackfoot man previously jailed and fined for choking a police dog is now facing assault charges for allegedly throwing a brick at a dog.

Cory Allen Cox, 47, is charged with felony aggravated assault and felony battery after police say he threw a brick at a dog and rocks at the owner after the animal went onto his campsite uninvited in June 2025. If he is found guilty, Cox faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $55,000.

On June 15, an officer with the Blackfoot Police Department responded to a report of an assault at Rose Ponds Park.

A police booking affidavit says the man who was allegedly assaulted told the police officer that he was walking his “friendly” dog off-leash around Rose Pond a few days before, when the dog ran through a campsite.

The dog owner said a man, later identified as Cox, became very upset and shouted at him, according to the affidavit. After several attempts to calm Cox, the man said he and the dog left.

When they returned to the park on June 15, the man told police chose a different walking route and again took his dog off the leash. Still, he said, the dog ran toward Cox’s campsite again, and he was unable to catch the animal before it got there.

Cox allegedly yelled at the dog, and the man said he made his way over in time to see Cox throw a brick at the animal. He told police the brick hit the dog, knocking it down, and claimed Cox began walking toward the animal to kick it.

The dog owner said he yelled at Cox, telling him not to hit the dog, and the dog managed to get up and run away.

Cox reportedly told the dog owner that the campsite was his property. As the dog owner began to walk away, he said Cox grabbed a rock about the size of a softball and threw it at him, striking him in the lower back.

The man told police that Cox threw a second rock at him, but it missed his head. He said he was looking for a rock to throw back at Cox but paused when he saw him start walking toward him.

The man said he didn’t want to get into a physical fight, so he left.

The police officer saw a red mark on the man’s back and some bruising where the rock struck him, according to the affidavit. The man then identified Cox as the person who threw the rock when the officer showed him a photo.

Due to Cox’s behavioral history, the affidavit says two Bingham County sheriff’s deputies and another Blackfoot police officer were called in to aid the responding officer before he tried to contact Cox.

EastIdahoNews.com reported in April 2021 that Cox had threatened a truck driver with a pistol and crashed into a farm field near the lava beds. He also tried to kick a police K-9 and later choke the dog.

Cox was eventually found guilty of mistreating a police dog and sentenced to 100 days in jail and ordered to pay a fine.

Once the additional law enforcement arrived at Rose Ponds, police say Cox was found at his campsite and placed in handcuffs. According to the affidavit, Cox told the officers that “he hit me first,” referring to the dog owner.

The document states Cox became verbally irate and belligerent but did not resist officers. After his Miranda rights were read, police said Cox told them he was trying to build a home at Rose Ponds when “the old guy” — the dog owner — was playing on the foundation.

Cox reportedly admitted to throwing a rock at the dog and believed he had killed it. The affidavit says Cox told the officers he was hit by a rock the dog owner threw at him, and as the dog owner began to walk away, he managed to hit the man with a rock.

The documents do not have any information on the dog’s condition.

According to court records, a competency evaluation was ordered on June 16, and Cox was found unfit to proceed. On Feb. 19, a competency evaluation was conducted, and Cox was found fit to proceed with court matters.

Another competency evaluation review was held on March 5, and no other court dates are listed.

Though Cox has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.