Colon Cancer screenings save lives. Here's what you should know - East Idaho News

March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month, and if there’s one message I want every neighbor, friend, and family member to hear, it’s this: screenings can help prevent colon cancer.

In Idaho, cancer affects thousands of families every year. About 8,500 Idahoans are diagnosed with cancer annually, and colorectal cancer is a significant part of that burden. Compared to other states, Idaho ranks low in cancer screening rates, including for colorectal cancer. That means many people aren’t getting checked when it could make the biggest difference.

Across the country, colorectal cancer is one of the most commonly diagnosed cancers in both men and women. While overall rates have declined, rates are rising among adults under 50.

Why we start screening at age 45 now

For decades, people were told to begin screening at age 50. But over the past 20 years, doctors have noticed that colon cancer is occurring more often in younger adults, including people in their 40s.

That’s why major medical organizations now recommend screening begin at age 45 when treatment is simpler and outcomes are better.

What tests are available?

There are different ways to screen for colon cancer:

Colonoscopy: A doctor uses a tiny camera to look at the entire colon and remove any polyps during the same visit.

Stool DNA test (e.g., Cologuard®): A take‑home kit that checks for abnormal DNA or blood in your stool.

FIT (Fecal Immunochemical Test): A yearly at‑home test that looks for hidden blood. CT Colonography (“Virtual Colonoscopy”): A special imaging test done periodically.

Why colonoscopy Is the gold standard

All screening types are better than no screening at all, but colonoscopy remains the gold standard. Colonoscopies are comprehensive in that they actually address cancerous precursors rather than tracking them alone.

It prevents cancer by removing polyps before they turn cancerous.

It is both diagnostic and therapeutic.

It examines the entire colon directly.

A normal result usually means no repeat testing for 10 years.

It provides peace of mind.

While it requires bowel prep and sedation, these are manageable, and the reassurance afterward is invaluable.

Colon cancer in younger adults

Colon cancer in people under 50 has been rising steadily over the past two decades and has become one of the leading causes of cancer‑related deaths in that age group.

While most cases still occur after age 50, younger adults are not immune. If you notice symptoms such as blood in your stool, persistent abdominal pain, changes in bowel habits, unexplained weight loss, or iron deficiency anemia, talk to your healthcare provider promptly.

The bottom line

Screening saves lives. It often prevents cancer entirely. In a small community like ours, every life matters. Anecdotally, in the past five weeks, I have personally diagnosed four colon cancer cases. And to the one, they all were preventable, had the individual come in at the prescribed time of screening.

Encourage your spouse, siblings, and friends to get screened. Be the person who says, “I got mine done, you should too.”

Prevention is powerful. Early detection is life‑saving.