Convenient, delicious eggroll in a bowl - East Idaho News

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Enjoy all the delicious flavors of eggrolls in a convenient bowl! This healthy, nutritious, and quick recipe is packed with flavor and should definitely make it onto your meal plan this week! Ingredients 1 lb ground turkey sausage

4 eggs large

3 cups coleslaw mix

1 small onion diced

2 cloves garlic minced

3 tbsp low-sodium soy sauce

1 tsp siracha optional

1 tbsp sesame oil

1/4 cup green onions sliced, optional for garnish

1 tsp sesame seeds optional for garnish

1 tsp ground ginger Instructions In a large skillet over medium heat, cook the ground turkey sausage until browned and fully cooked, breaking it into crumbles as it cooks. Remove from the skillet and set aside. In the same skillet, spray with nonstick cooking spray or a small drizzle of sesame oil. Pour in the eggs and scramble them until cooked through. Remove and set aside with the cooked sausage. Add the onion, garlic, and ginger to the skillet, cooking over medium heat until fragrant and softened, about 2–3 minutes. Stir in the coleslaw mix and cook until tender but still slightly crisp, about 5–7 minutes. Return the ground meat and scrambled eggs to the skillet. Add the soy sauce and sriracha (if using). Stir well to combine and heat through. Divide the mixture into bowls. Garnish with sliced green onions and sesame seeds for a flavorful finish.

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