Crash on I-15 triggers secondary collisions - East Idaho News

FORT HALL — Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 15 that triggered two additional collisions and briefly blocked traffic Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. near milepost 77 in Bingham County.

According to investigators, a 74-year-old Idaho Falls man was driving a 2025 Ford F-150 in the northbound left lane when a 39-year-old Stevensville, Montana man in a 2008 Toyota FJ passed him on the right.

Before the Toyota had fully cleared the pickup, troopers say the driver tried to merge back into the left lane, striking the front of the Ford. The impact caused the pickup to spin and roll, while the Toyota came to rest upright in the right lanes.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts and no injuries were reported.

The crash blocked the right lane for about 25 minutes as emergency crews responded. Two secondary crashes were also reported as a result of the initial collision.

Responding agencies included Idaho State Police, the Fort Hall Fire Department, Chubbuck Police Department, Bingham County, and the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident remains under investigation.