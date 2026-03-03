Day 6: Trial resumes for Kamas woman accused of killing husband - East Idaho News

PARK CITY — Twelve jurors returned to the Park City courthouse on Monday for the second week of Kouri Richins’ murder trial.

Richins, a Kamas mom and real estate agent, is accused of fatally poisoning Eric Richins on March 4, 2022. She is also accused of slipping drugs into his food, making him sick, on Valentine’s Day in 2022. Monday is the sixth day of her jury trial, which is scheduled to last more than a month.

She published a children’s book about death featuring her family in the year between her husband’s death and her arrest.

Last week, jurors heard from Eric Richins’ father, sister and brother-in-law, who have been listening to the trial each day. They testified about Richins’ reaction to her husband’s death. Jurors also heard from Carmen Lauber, a woman who testified she supplied drugs to Kouri Richins around the time of Eric Richins’ death.

Richins, 35, is charged with aggravated murder and attempted aggravated murder, first-degree felonies, two counts of insurance fraud, a second-degree felony, and forgery, a third-degree felony. She also has a separate case with additional financial charges that this jury will not consider.