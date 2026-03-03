Disney+ and Hulu have something new for every age in March - East Idaho News

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is part of an ongoing entertainment segment by news editor Jordan Ormond to help local users find out monthly changes to popular streaming platforms.

This month’s Disney+ and Hulu streaming lists have something each member of the family will enjoy.

For example, Disney+ is adding a few new short-form series, each created for different age groups. Your littles will love the new season of “Chibi Tiny Tales,” while your teens might want to check out “Locker Diaries: Zombies.” And Season 5 of Disney’s “How NOT to Draw” will be fun for the whole family.

Hulu’s March streaming list highlights live events: “The 98th Academy Awards” will air on March 15, immediately followed by “The Bachelorette: Before the First Rose.” The streaming service also plans a new episode of “American Idol” each week, with live episodes starting March 30.

Here’s the full list of what’s new on Disney+ and Hulu in March.

March 1

Disney+

“How NOT to Draw,” Season 5 (premiere)

“Vet Detective” (premiere)

Hulu

“Amor de mis amores” (2014)

“Amores ncompletos”

“Besos de ázúcar”

“Birdman Or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)”

“Buen salvaje”

“Cast Away”

“Chilangolandia”

“Crazy Heart”

“Dead Poets Society”

“The Descendants”

“Dirty Grandpa”

“Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story”

“El angel en el reloj”

“Espectro” (2013)

“Fight Club” (1999)

“Finding Nemo”

“Firehouse Dog”

“Frozen” (2013)

“Garfield” (2004)

“Garfield: A Tail Of Two Kitties”

“The Insider”

“The Internship” (2013)

“It Was Just an Accident”

“Juno”

“Las niñas bien”

“London”

“Long Shot”

“Lords of Dogtown”

“Made of Honor”

“Magic in the Moonlight”

“Mardi Gras: Spring Break”

“Marie Antoinette” (2006)

“Memoirs of a Geisha”

“My Cousin Vinny”

“1938: Cuando el petróleo fue nuestro”

“No sé si cortárme las venas o dejármela largas”

“127 Hours”

“Pearl Harbor”

“Perfectos desconocidos”

“Point Break” (1991)

“Raising Arizona”

“Ratatouille”

“The Revenant” (2015)

“The Secret Agent” (2025)

“Silver Linings Playbook”

“Sobre ella”

“Speed”

“There’s Something About Mary”

“Toy Story 1”

“West Side Story” (2021)

March 2

Disney+

“In Your Radiant Season” (Hulu Original, new episodes)

Hulu

“Loner Life in Another World,” Season 1

“Bachelor in Paradise,” Season 10

March 3

Disney+

“American Idol,” Season 9 (ABC, new episode)

“BeddyByes,” (premiere)

Hulu

“Dark Side of Comedy,” Seasons 1 and 2

“Dark Side of the 2000s,” Season 1

“Dark Side of the Cage,” Season 1

“Dark Side of the Ring,” Seasons 1-6

“F*ck That’s Delicious,” Season 1-4

March 4

Disney+

“Battle of Fates,” (Hulu Original, season finale)

Hulu

“RJ Decker” (series premiere)

March 5

Hulu

“The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch,” Season 6

March 6

Hulu

“Friends Like These: The Murder of Skylar Neese” (complete docuseries)

“Killing Faith”

March 7

Disney+

“Locker Diaries: Zombies” (new episode)

Hulu

“90 Day Gone Wild (AKA Hunt for Love),” Season 1

“American Monster,” Seasons 8 and 9

“Bigfoot Took Her,” Season 1

“The Great Food Truck Race,” Season 12

“Guy’s Grocery Games,” Season 37

“MythBusters,” Seasons 15 and 16

“The Tech Bro Murders,” Season 1

March 8

Disney+

“Ghost Elephants” (premiere)

March 9

Disney+

“In Your Radiant Season” (new episodes)

March 10

Disney+

“American Idol,” Season 9 (new episode)

Hulu

“I Parry Everything,” Season 1

“Is it Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?” Season 5

March 11

Hulu

“Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.”

“Sunny Nights,” Season 1

March 12

Hulu

“The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,” Season 4

“City Confidential,” Season 9

“Dr. Pimple Popper: Breaking Out,” Season 1

“Lie Detector: Truth or Deception,” Season 1

March 13

Hulu

“Malpractice,” Seasons 1 and 2

“Anniversary” (2012)

March 14

Disney+

“Locker Diaries: Zombies” (new episode)

Hulu

“Beach Hunters,” Season 3

“Celebrity Jeopardy! All Stars,” Season 4 (premiere)

“Mysteries at the Museum,” Season 20

“90 Day Fiancé,” Seasons 7 and 8

March 15

Hulu

“The 98th Academy Awards” (live event)

“The Bachelorette: Before the First Rose” (live event)

“Jujutsu Kaisen,” Season 2

“Rooster Fighter” (series premiere)

“Theater Camp”

March 16

Disney+

“In Your Radiant Season” (new episodes)

March 17

Disney+

“American Idol,” Season 9 (new episode)

Hulu

Agatha Christie Library

“Hot Milk”

March 18

Disney+

“Short Circuit Experimental Films: Life Drawings” (premiere)

“Maddie & The Test”

“Life Drawings”

Hulu

“The Nanny” (complete series)

March 19

Hulu

“Management of a Novice Alchemist,” Season 1

“Life After People,” Season 3

“Sword of the Demon Hunter,” Season 1

“The Proof is Out There: Unexplained Edition,” Season 1

“Taking the Stand,” Season 4

March 20

Hulu

“King Ivory”

March 21

Disney+

“Locker Diaries: Zombies” (new episode)

Hulu

“BBQ Brawl,” Season 6

“Expedition Unknown,” Season 10

“Guy’s Grocery Games,” Season 39

“MythBusters,” Season 14

“Naked And Afraid,” Season 18

“Garfield” (2024)

March 22

Hulu

“Forensic Factor: A New Era,” Seasons 7 and 8

“Summertide,” Seasons 1 and 2

March 23

Disney+

“In Your Radiant Season” (new episodes)

Hulu

“The Bachelorette,” Season 22 (premiere)

“Sentimental Value”

March 24

Disney+

“American Idol,” Season 9 (new episode)

“Daredevil: Born Again,” Season 2 (Disney+ Original premiere)

“Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special” (Disney+ Original premiere)

“Magicampers” (premiere)

Hulu

“Digimon Beatbreak,” Episodes 1-10

March 25

Hulu

“Breaking Glass: The Pat Summitt Story”

March 26

Hulu

“Alone,” Season 12

“Homicide Squad New Orleans,” Season 2

“Road Wars,” Season 5

March 27

Disney+

“Chibi Tiny Tales,” Season 6 (new episodes)

“Versa” (short film premiere)

Hulu

“Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice” (premiere)

March 28

Disney+

“Locker Diaries: Zombies” (new episode)

Hulu

“Bakers vs. Fakers,” Season 1

“Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch,” Season 4

“90 Day: Hunt for Love,” Season 1

“Sin City Rehab,” Season 1

“Spring Baking Championship,” Season 9

“Dangerous Animals”

March 29

Hulu

“Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank”

March 30

Disney+

“American Idol,” Season 9 (new episode/live event)

“In Your Radiant Season” (new episodes)

“Super Animals,” Season 3 (new episodes)

“Chibi Tiny Tales,” Season 6 (new episodes)

Hulu

“Yu-Gi-Oh! Go Rush!!,” Season 1B

March 31

Disney+

“If It’s Tuesday … It’s Murder” (Disney+ Original premiere)

Hulu

“If It’s Tuesday … It’s Murder” (Disney+ Orignial premiere)

“Meekah,” Season 2

“Blippi’s Big Dino Adventure”

“Blippi’s Out of this World Space Adventure”

“House on Eden”

“Jesus Revolution”

“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” (2024)

“About My Father”

Last Call on Hulu

March 1

“Next Exit”

March 5

“Triangle of Sadness”

March 10

“Paradise”

March 15

“There There”

March 16

“Poker Face”

March 29