Disney+ and Hulu have something new for every age in March - East Idaho News

Disney+ and Hulu have something new for every age in MarchPublished at
EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is part of an ongoing entertainment segment by news editor Jordan Ormond to help local users find out monthly changes to popular streaming platforms.
This month’s Disney+ and Hulu streaming lists have something each member of the family will enjoy.
For example, Disney+ is adding a few new short-form series, each created for different age groups. Your littles will love the new season of “Chibi Tiny Tales,” while your teens might want to check out “Locker Diaries: Zombies.” And Season 5 of Disney’s “How NOT to Draw” will be fun for the whole family.
Hulu’s March streaming list highlights live events: “The 98th Academy Awards” will air on March 15, immediately followed by “The Bachelorette: Before the First Rose.” The streaming service also plans a new episode of “American Idol” each week, with live episodes starting March 30.
Here’s the full list of what’s new on Disney+ and Hulu in March.
March 1
Disney+
- “How NOT to Draw,” Season 5 (premiere)
- “Vet Detective” (premiere)
Hulu
- “Amor de mis amores” (2014)
- “Amores ncompletos”
- “Besos de ázúcar”
- “Birdman Or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)”
- “Buen salvaje”
- “Cast Away”
- “Chilangolandia”
- “Crazy Heart”
- “Dead Poets Society”
- “The Descendants”
- “Dirty Grandpa”
- “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story”
- “El angel en el reloj”
- “Espectro” (2013)
- “Fight Club” (1999)
- “Finding Nemo”
- “Firehouse Dog”
- “Frozen” (2013)
- “Garfield” (2004)
- “Garfield: A Tail Of Two Kitties”
- “The Insider”
- “The Internship” (2013)
- “It Was Just an Accident”
- “Juno”
- “Las niñas bien”
- “London”
- “Long Shot”
- “Lords of Dogtown”
- “Made of Honor”
- “Magic in the Moonlight”
- “Mardi Gras: Spring Break”
- “Marie Antoinette” (2006)
- “Memoirs of a Geisha”
- “My Cousin Vinny”
- “1938: Cuando el petróleo fue nuestro”
- “No sé si cortárme las venas o dejármela largas”
- “127 Hours”
- “Pearl Harbor”
- “Perfectos desconocidos”
- “Point Break” (1991)
- “Raising Arizona”
- “Ratatouille”
- “The Revenant” (2015)
- “The Secret Agent” (2025)
- “Silver Linings Playbook”
- “Sobre ella”
- “Speed”
- “There’s Something About Mary”
- “Toy Story 1”
- “West Side Story” (2021)
March 2
Disney+
- “In Your Radiant Season” (Hulu Original, new episodes)
Hulu
- “Loner Life in Another World,” Season 1
- “Bachelor in Paradise,” Season 10
March 3
Disney+
- “American Idol,” Season 9 (ABC, new episode)
- “BeddyByes,” (premiere)
Hulu
- “Dark Side of Comedy,” Seasons 1 and 2
- “Dark Side of the 2000s,” Season 1
- “Dark Side of the Cage,” Season 1
- “Dark Side of the Ring,” Seasons 1-6
- “F*ck That’s Delicious,” Season 1-4
March 4
Disney+
- “Battle of Fates,” (Hulu Original, season finale)
Hulu
- “RJ Decker” (series premiere)
March 5
Hulu
- “The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch,” Season 6
March 6
Hulu
- “Friends Like These: The Murder of Skylar Neese” (complete docuseries)
- “Killing Faith”
March 7
Disney+
- “Locker Diaries: Zombies” (new episode)
Hulu
- “90 Day Gone Wild (AKA Hunt for Love),” Season 1
- “American Monster,” Seasons 8 and 9
- “Bigfoot Took Her,” Season 1
- “The Great Food Truck Race,” Season 12
- “Guy’s Grocery Games,” Season 37
- “MythBusters,” Seasons 15 and 16
- “The Tech Bro Murders,” Season 1
March 8
Disney+
- “Ghost Elephants” (premiere)
March 9
Disney+
- “In Your Radiant Season” (new episodes)
March 10
Disney+
- “American Idol,” Season 9 (new episode)
Hulu
- “I Parry Everything,” Season 1
- “Is it Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?” Season 5
March 11
Hulu
- “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.”
- “Sunny Nights,” Season 1
March 12
Hulu
- “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,” Season 4
- “City Confidential,” Season 9
- “Dr. Pimple Popper: Breaking Out,” Season 1
- “Lie Detector: Truth or Deception,” Season 1
March 13
Hulu
- “Malpractice,” Seasons 1 and 2
- “Anniversary” (2012)
March 14
Disney+
- “Locker Diaries: Zombies” (new episode)
Hulu
- “Beach Hunters,” Season 3
- “Celebrity Jeopardy! All Stars,” Season 4 (premiere)
- “Mysteries at the Museum,” Season 20
- “90 Day Fiancé,” Seasons 7 and 8
March 15
Hulu
- “The 98th Academy Awards” (live event)
- “The Bachelorette: Before the First Rose” (live event)
- “Jujutsu Kaisen,” Season 2
- “Rooster Fighter” (series premiere)
- “Theater Camp”
March 16
Disney+
- “In Your Radiant Season” (new episodes)
March 17
Disney+
- “American Idol,” Season 9 (new episode)
Hulu
- Agatha Christie Library
- “Hot Milk”
March 18
Disney+
- “Short Circuit Experimental Films: Life Drawings” (premiere)
- “Maddie & The Test”
- “Life Drawings”
Hulu
- “The Nanny” (complete series)
March 19
Hulu
- “Management of a Novice Alchemist,” Season 1
- “Life After People,” Season 3
- “Sword of the Demon Hunter,” Season 1
- “The Proof is Out There: Unexplained Edition,” Season 1
- “Taking the Stand,” Season 4
March 20
Hulu
- “King Ivory”
March 21
Disney+
- “Locker Diaries: Zombies” (new episode)
Hulu
- “BBQ Brawl,” Season 6
- “Expedition Unknown,” Season 10
- “Guy’s Grocery Games,” Season 39
- “MythBusters,” Season 14
- “Naked And Afraid,” Season 18
- “Garfield” (2024)
March 22
Hulu
- “Forensic Factor: A New Era,” Seasons 7 and 8
- “Summertide,” Seasons 1 and 2
March 23
Disney+
- “In Your Radiant Season” (new episodes)
Hulu
- “The Bachelorette,” Season 22 (premiere)
- “Sentimental Value”
March 24
Disney+
- “American Idol,” Season 9 (new episode)
- “Daredevil: Born Again,” Season 2 (Disney+ Original premiere)
- “Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special” (Disney+ Original premiere)
- “Magicampers” (premiere)
Hulu
- “Digimon Beatbreak,” Episodes 1-10
March 25
Hulu
- “Breaking Glass: The Pat Summitt Story”
March 26
Hulu
- “Alone,” Season 12
- “Homicide Squad New Orleans,” Season 2
- “Road Wars,” Season 5
March 27
Disney+
- “Chibi Tiny Tales,” Season 6 (new episodes)
- “Versa” (short film premiere)
Hulu
- “Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice” (premiere)
March 28
Disney+
- “Locker Diaries: Zombies” (new episode)
Hulu
- “Bakers vs. Fakers,” Season 1
- “Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch,” Season 4
- “90 Day: Hunt for Love,” Season 1
- “Sin City Rehab,” Season 1
- “Spring Baking Championship,” Season 9
- “Dangerous Animals”
March 29
Hulu
- “Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank”
March 30
Disney+
- “American Idol,” Season 9 (new episode/live event)
- “In Your Radiant Season” (new episodes)
- “Super Animals,” Season 3 (new episodes)
- “Chibi Tiny Tales,” Season 6 (new episodes)
Hulu
- “Yu-Gi-Oh! Go Rush!!,” Season 1B
March 31
Disney+
- “If It’s Tuesday … It’s Murder” (Disney+ Original premiere)
Hulu
- “If It’s Tuesday … It’s Murder” (Disney+ Orignial premiere)
- “Meekah,” Season 2
- “Blippi’s Big Dino Adventure”
- “Blippi’s Out of this World Space Adventure”
- “House on Eden”
- “Jesus Revolution”
- “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” (2024)
- “About My Father”
Last Call on Hulu
March 1
- “Next Exit”
March 5
- “Triangle of Sadness”
March 10
- “Paradise”
March 15
- “There There”
March 16
- “Poker Face”
March 29
- “Hunt”