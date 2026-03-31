Downed power line causes Haystack fire in Hamer - East Idaho News

HAMER – A haystack fire is fully contained Monday night after firefighters battled the blaze for several hours.

It started Monday around 1 p.m. east of the Hamer exit, according to Hamer Volunteer Fire Department Chief Scott Jacobs. Jacobs tells EastIdahoNews.com the haystack fire erupted after a power line fell down.

Initially, Jacobs says firefighters were concerned about the possibility of the blaze spreading into the desert and causing a huge wildfire.

“We were able to (contain it) and keep everything in the stack yard,” Jacobs says.

Courtesy Scott Jacobs

Although no one has been injured in connection with this fire and the threat to surrounding homes and land has been eliminated, Jacobs says the blaze is still active, as of 8:30 p.m.

“Right now, we’re just trying to keep it out of neighboring ground,” says Jacobs. “We’re trying to let the stack burn down so the fire puts itself out.”

Jacobs anticipates the smoke smoldering for another 24 hours before the flames are completely extinguished.

He’s grateful for assistance from numerous agencies in battling the blaze. Among them were West Jefferson Fire Control District, Clark County, Central Fire District in Jefferson County, Roberts, Madison, Bonneville, Idaho National Lab, South Fremont, North Fremont and the U.S. Bureau of Land Management.

Courtesy Scott Jacobs

Courtesy Scott Jacobs

Courtesy Scott Jacobs