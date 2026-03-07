Elks Lodge distributing free food boxes Saturday morning - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Elks Lodge #1087 is giving away community food boxes Saturday morning at 640 East Elva Street in Idaho Falls.

Cars will begin to line up at 9 a.m. and the lodge plans to distribute boxes to each vehicle until they run out of boxes, usually within a couple of hours.

“Households-in-need will receive a variety of shelf-stable goods along with select fresh and frozen items. These food supplies make a meaningful difference during a challenging time of year,” the lodge said in a news release. “This initiative plays a critical role in filling the gap between holiday food drives and the return of summer food-assistance programs.”

Families who come will receive shelf-stable food boxes and some fresh and frozen food products.

Grants for this project are made available by Elks National Foundation and donations from community businesses.