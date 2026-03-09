Forbes names Melaleuca one of America’s best employers for the fourth time - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Melaleuca has been named one of Forbes’ America’s Best Midsize Employers for 2026, marking the fourth time the company has received the national recognition.

The annual list from Forbes, compiled in partnership with research firm Statista, highlights 500 companies out of more than 200,000 midsize businesses across the United States. Rankings are based entirely on anonymous feedback from more than 217,000 employees nationwide, evaluating factors such as compensation, workplace culture, company stability and sense of purpose.

Companies cannot apply for or pay to be included in the rankings. Instead, the list is determined solely through employee survey responses collected from the public.

“Our dedicated, hard-working team members are the ones who have built this company and made it such a great success,” Melaleuca Executive Chairman Frank VanderSloot said in a statement. “Many of them have been with us for more than 20 or 30 years. We are truly going through life together. I am so grateful for their loyalty to our mission of enhancing lives.”

Company leaders say long-term careers and internal advancement are central to the workplace culture. According to Melaleuca, more than 546 employees have been promoted within the organization over the past two years through development programs, mentorship and hands-on experience.

The company also offers a longevity bonus program rewarding long-term employees. Since launching the initiative in 2007, Melaleuca has paid nearly $45 million in bonuses tied to employee tenure. The company reports that its employees stay an average of 8.7 years, more than double the 3.9-year median tenure for U.S. workers reported by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

In addition to workplace honors, the company has also received consumer recognition. In 2025, USA Today named Melaleuca among its Best Stores in America and Most Trusted Brands, awards the company says reflect strong customer confidence in its products and business practices.

“Being recognized by both Forbes and USA Today is meaningful because these honors are rooted in independent research along with consumer and team member feedback,” said Melaleuca Chief Human Resources Officer Jamie Reynolds. “We focus on creating an environment where people feel valued, supported and empowered to do their best work.”