Gadget and Gizmo are our Pets of the Week - East Idaho News

This dynamic duo are our Pets of the Week.

Gadget and Gizmo are both pit bulls. Gadget, the lighter-toned dog on the lap above, is 1 and a half years old. Gizmo is 3 years old.

Snake River Animal Shelter Operations manager Romi Weaver describes them as an “adorable,” “bonded pair” who love people.

“They sleep in bed together when you go into the kennel,” Weaver says. “They lover other dogs. They actually lived with three other dogs at another house they were in.”

The dogs get along with everyone, except for cats. They need a good home.

To meet them or learn more, stop by the shelter at 3000 Lindsay Boulevard in Idaho Falls during regular business hours. It’s open from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. It closes at 5 p.m. on Saturday. You can also visit the website or call (208) 523-4219.