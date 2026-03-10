Girl Scouts of Silver Sage unveil new cookie flavor - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Silver Sage Girl Scouts are back in action this season with a new cookie flavor.

Exploremores, inspired by rocky road ice cream, makes its debut this season. It arrived at local stores in mid-February. It’s filled with chocolate, marshmallows and toasted almond flavored creme.

This cookie joins the ranks of other fan favorites, like Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, and Peanut Butter Patties.

The debut is bittersweet. To make room for the newcomer, the organization officially retired its S’mores and Toasty-Yay!

A new cookie launch is a massive marketing opportunity for the girl scouts. Whether the Exploremores can dethrone the Thin Mints remains to be seen.

“When girls set goals, build customer relationships, and make real business decisions, they’re not just selling cookies,” Girl Scouts of Silver Sage CEO Angela Hemingway says in a news release. “They’re developing the confidence, courage, and leadership skills that will shape their futures.”

Those with allergies, beware — the new cookies are manufactured with peanut flour.

Locals have until March 15 to grab their favorites before the booths close for the year. All proceeds from cookie sales stay with local councils and troops to power Girl Scouts’ experiences year-round.

“Every cookie season reminds us that the Girl Scout cookie program is so much more than a beloved tradition — it’s the largest, most powerful entrepreneurship experience for girls in the world!” Hemingway says.

To make a purchase or learn more, call the scout office at (208) 377-2011. You can also visit the website.